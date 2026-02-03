Kelly Clarkson Is Planning to End Her Daytime Talk Show After Seven Seasons The show will come to an end in the fall at the end of its seventh season. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 3 2026, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When it first started, Kelly Clarkson might not have seemed like an obvious candidate to host a daytime talk show. Kelly was best known for her incredible singing voice, but in the past seven years, she's proven that she's also pretty skilled at chit-chatting with celebrities (although she does more singing than most).

After seven years, though, The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming to an end. Following the news that the show was ending, many wanted to better understand why. Here's what we know.

Why is 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' ending?

The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming to an end because Kelly doesn't want to host it anymore. In a statement released along with the news, Kelly thanked the crew and her fans, but explained that she needed to get away from the grind of creating the show every day. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she explained.

This comes following the 2025 news that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had died. Brandon was Kelly's former manager and was also the father of her two children. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons," she said in her statement.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner," she continued. "Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly also assured her fans that this did not mean he would be disappearing altogether. She explained that she'll still be making music, and she might also make some appearances on The Voice. "But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years," she said.

When will the last show air?

The rest of the season is slated to air as scheduled, with the finale happening sometime in the fall. According to Variety, the show will also feature guest hosts in the months to come, although we don't yet know who they will be. The show, which originally debuted in 2019, will wrap up in 2026.