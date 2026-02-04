Here's a Look at Sherri Shepherd's Net Worth After Her Show Gets the Axe
Sherr's show garnered accolades before it's sudden cancellation.
From 2007 to 2014, television host and comedian Sherri Shepherd was on The View, making daytime audiences laugh but also informing them on politics and current events.
In 2022, she took the helm of a show with her name, once again taking her brand of humor and wit to audiences.
Through the years, Sherri has earned a net worth reflective of the fact that she's an Emmy-award-winning television host and has a significant fan base who eagerly attends her comedy tours.
Here's what we know about that net worth, and the reason why the Sherri show abruptly got the axe in 2026.
Sherri Shepherd's net worth details.
Sherri was born and raised in Chicago, Ill., according to her IMDb biography. When she was 11, her family moved to Hoffman Estates, where her father, Lawrence, worked a blue-collar job as the food service manager at Sambos Restaurant. Her mom, LaVerne, worked as a house cleaner.
Sherri Shepherd
Television host
Net worth: $35M
Sherri Shepherd is an American television show host known for her spot on The View and the Sherri show.
Birthdate: April 22, 1967
Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.
Marriages: 2
Children: 2
In 1990, Sherri's career took a turn when she started performing stand-up comedy. She was paying the bills by working as a legal secretary, but at night she made people laugh, and it was a sign of things to come.
In 1995, the bio explains, she decided to quit her secretarial job on a wing and a prayer, determined to pursue her career in show business. 12 days later, she scored her first acting role in WB's Cleghorne!
She also starred in Less Than Perfect before taking her spot on The View, where she gained a significant following. Throughout her career, she has earned a net worth of around $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The 'Sherri' show was canceled in 2026, and here's why.
In 2026, however, things changed for Sherri with the abrupt announcement that her show was getting the axe, along with Kelly Clarkson's talk show.
But why? According to reports, it wasn't due to ratings or any issues with the quality of the show.
Fox co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus released a statement on the cancellation, calling the decision "driven by the evolving daytime television landscape."
They added, "[It] does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd. We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms" (excerpts via People).
Aside from those cryptic statements, it's unclear why the show was canceled aside from internal politics. It had recently garnered praise from Fox TV Stations' executive vice president of programming, Frank Cicha, who called it “a linchpin of our daytime lineup."
As of the publication of this article, Sherri had not released a statement regarding the television series' cancellation.