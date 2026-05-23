'Emily in Paris' Will End With Its Sixth Season — Here's Why "We are no longer going to be threatened with the possibility of Mindy singing on a weekly basis." By Ivy Griffith Published May 23 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's official. Emily in Paris is coming to an end. The beloved Netflix series follows American social media strategist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she moves from Chicago to Paris to take on the job opportunity at a French marketing firm Agence Grateau.

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But now, time is up and Emily's life is changing in major ways. The sixth season will be the final one, and all the loose ends will be tied up in a pretty bow. At least, that's what fans are hoping. But why is the series ending? Here's what we know about the decision to shutter Emily in Paris after six seasons.

Source: Netflix

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Why is 'Emily in Paris' ending?

It's been five seasons, and it all comes down to Season 6, which will likely air at the end of 2026, in November or December. Considering that many shows run far too long, some are scratching their heads over the fact that the series is ending. Then again, Netflix has been known to end good series abruptly. Here's looking at you, The OA. We remember you fondly. But back to Emily in Paris: why is it ending?

So far, explanations are few and far between. Creator Darren Star made the announcement, saying, "Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us" (statement via Us Magazine). He added, “We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have ‘Emily in Paris!’”

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But what does that say about the reason for the series shuttering? Precious little. Some fans have speculated online that the writing became stale, and they wanted to end the series on a high note. Or at least not on a bad note. Others pointed to the criticism the series has faced about its portrayal of French culture. But for now, all we know is that the series is ending.

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Fans react to news of 'Emily in Paris' ending with mixed feelings.

And people are a little mixed about the announcement. On TikTok, several users reacted to the announcement with some variation of "great, it's time." One user joked, "We are no longer going to be threatened with the possibility of Mindy singing on a weekly basis."

Another pointed out, "The whole series got dragged out. We've seen enough. Time to give them a happy ending before it starts to suck." To which one person responded, "A little late for that."

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Others, however, lamented the end of the series, with one person demanding a happy ending for the characters and a lengthy epilogue ensuring we know what happens to everyone.

@itvnews Emily in Paris will end after the sixth season, Netflix has announced. Filming for the show, which features Lily Collins in the main role, has begun in Greece. Lily shared a message with fans saying 'season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime'. During its time on Netflix, the show has come under fire for its lack of cultural diversity and faced criticism over the development of its storylines. #Emilyinparis #lilycollins #tv ♬ original sound - ITV News Source: TikTok / @itvnews