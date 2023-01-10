Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Nephew Tommy and His Wife Have Been Together for More Than 30 Years — Details on Their Love Story By Pretty Honore Jan. 10 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Many know comedian Thomas Miles, aka Nephew Tommy, from his prank call segment on his uncle, Steve Harvey’s, morning show. But in recent years, he transitioned from radio to television and is now the host of OWN’s original dating series Ready to Love.

In the series, he helps the cast of hopeful romantics navigate the journey to find “the one.” Thomas's words of wisdom are arguably the best part of the series, and fans wonder if he’s learned what he knows from experience. So, is Nephew Tommy married? Yes! In fact, his wife previously appeared on an episode of Ready to Love! Here’s what we know about their love story.

Source: Instagram/@thenephewtommyexp Jacqueline Miles, Nephew Tommy

Is ‘Ready to Love’ host Thomas Miles, aka Nephew Tommy, married? Details!

Thomas is married to Jacqueline “Jackie” Miles. In an interview with xoNecole, Tommy shared that he and his wife first met in college. “It was at Texas A&M in 1986,” the Ready to Love host said. He also said that he knew Jackie was "the one" when they met, but it took him a few years to “go around the world and act a fool” before he “straightened out and got it together.”

With a net worth of an estimated $10 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Tommy is far from broke today, but the same can’t be said for the early days of their relationship.

“In the beginning, I didn't have any money,” Tommy told xoNecole. “I mean, I didn't have two nickels to rub together. But for her to see that I had a dream and just try to follow me with it and stand behind me, was a lot for me.” He continued, saying: “There are some good and bad days but through it all, you just tough it out and ride it out. It's all about riding it out."

Here’s everything we know about Nephew Tommy’s wife, Jacqueline Miles!

Since Tommy and Jackie tied the knot, they have kept their relationship under wraps. Jackie’s Instagram account is private and she has virtually no digital footprint. With that said, she makes frequent appearances on her hubby’s feed.