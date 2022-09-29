What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”

In an Instagram post, Nephew Tommy shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed alongside his wife, Jacqueline Miles. He then captioned the image with news that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2022 and thanked Jacqueline for her support.

“Thank you to my wife for her support. I am truly blessed 🙏🏾 @deevaj,” Nephew Tommy wrote. “May 18th, 2022, I got the call that I had been diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. August 24, 2022, surgery was performed.”