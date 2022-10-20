Nessa Barrett Is Addressing Hard Emotions Head-on Through New Song "Die First"

It goes without saying that Nessa's "Die First" is about as emotional as a song could be. At its core, "Die First" is a story about someone longing to be the first to go so that they don't have to endure the pain of living while the person, or people, that they love die.

Implicitly, this song is a clear reference to the immense heartbreak that Nessa has endured as of late. Indeed, Nessa lost one of her close friends, Cooper Noriega, in Summer 2022.