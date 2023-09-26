Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nessa Barrett Nessa Barrett Raves About This Expensive Perfume, So We Had to Look for Dupes After fans watched a TikTok video of Nessa Barrett raving about her go-to perfume, folks want the scoop on a budget-friendly dupe. We've got you! By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 26 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Nessa Barrett raved about her go-to perfume in a TikTok video.

Nessa is one of many celebrities who are obsessed with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 scent.

There are a few Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 scent dupes that are budget-friendly.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the best compliments anyone can hear is that you smell good. It’s a mood lifter that lets you know that you’re doing a great job with your bodycare routine, while also being a conversation-starter that can lead to a variety of other things. As far as celebs go, we’ve always heard in the headlines about folks pining over Rihanna’s scent. However, it appears that our favorite “BadGyal” may have some competition in that department. Enter: Nessa Barrett.

Nessa has been in the headlines for her complicated love life and her blossoming music career. However, it appears that Nessa is a hot topic yet again, but not for something messy or salacious. In fact, folks are slowly becoming obsessed with the perfume that she wears. Here’s the full scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Nessa Barrett’s favorite perfume is one many people in the industry wear.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a woman that doesn’t want to smell good all day long. According to a Sept. 24, 2023, TikTok video, Nessa gets the job done with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 scent. “I spray way too much and it’s really bad,” Nessa said. “People will be like, 'Oh my God Nessa, I knew you were in this house as soon as I walked in because I could smell you.' So, I love that.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I went grocery shopping with my manager one day and she lost me in the midst of all the aisles. And all she had to do was follow my scent,” Nessa said while laughing. “So, that’s how you know.” Interestingly, Olivia Rodrigo is also a fan of the captivating scent and shared that a lot of people said that if they smell this scent they think of her.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you aren't well-versed in the perfume department, Baccarat Rouge 540 is the best of both worlds. Unlike some scents, this magic potion isn't overbearing. It flaunts a subtle sweet-meets-spicy scent that blends the wonders of jasmine, ambergris, and cedar mesh beautifully.

And while Baccarat Rouge is considered to be a must-buy perfume, it’s sticker price leaves many folks blushing. After all, a 1.2 oz bottle starts at $205. Yes, you read that correctly.

Article continues below advertisement

Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 can break the bank, but some dupes can deliver a similar scent.

One of the great things about a perfume being a hot buy is that many formulas attempt to mirror the scent. While some formulas don't hold a candle to the original, Baccarat lovers have shared that some formulas can get you close to the real thing without the hefty price tag. Here are some dupes folks on social media swear by.

1. Zara Red Temptation

Zara Red Temptation, a dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540? 😳



the fact that you can get this scent way more cheaper than world’s priciest perfume! pic.twitter.com/J9cv5TSm4b — ꜰᴜʀᴀ 1 ☁︎︎ (@secretlyfura) February 18, 2023

One of the most popular dupes for the Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 scent on social media is . The formula, which only a fraction of the price at $35.90, is described as having "warm and textural notes of precious saffron and coriander, bitter orange provides a fruity and colorful touch to the luminous floral bouquet." It also boasts jasmine, moss, and woody amber notes.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Armaf Club De Nuit Untold for Unisex

Armaf club de unit untold is one of the best baccarat rouge 540 dupe this perfume is a badass perfume!!! It has a strong smell and it is unisex unlike baccarat Top notes are Saffron and Jasmine; middle notes are Amberwood and Ambergris; base notes are Fir Resin and Cedar. pic.twitter.com/PeAAd4G39a — Perfumesstation.ng/PBD 0937 (@scentsbyad_) May 29, 2023

Next up, we have the Armaf Club De Nuit Untold for Unisex. Per social media users and the scent desciption, the fragrance has saffron and jasmine top notes; the middle notes are amberwood and ambergris; and fir resin and cedar as base notes, which are similar to the beloved Baccarat formula. However, what sets this formula apart is that it's unisex.

3. Lattafa Ana Abiyedh Rouge for Unisex

For all the perfume lovers out here, I saw on Tiktok that there’s a Baccarat Rouge 540 dupe, I bought it today and I was shooooketh!! Saaaame smell and look at that price difference 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oeeknQPl8E — Suki B ✨ (@SukiBellati) March 17, 2022

Another Baccarat Rouge 540 dupe that's worth adding to your shopping list is the Lattafa Ana Abiyedh Rouge for Unisex. Folks say that the parfum has the same smell as Baccarat Rouge 540, but the big difference is the price. Baccarat starts at $205 whereas, Ana Abiyedh's formula starts at $19 a bottle, depending where you shop from.

4. Bath & Body Works Cloud Nine