Home > Entertainment > Books July 2023 New Book Releases Including New Thrillers and Swoon-Worthy Romances Whether you're at the beach or having a bonfire, don't miss out on these July 2023 new book releases. By Anna Garrison Jun. 30 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the heat of the summer, is there anything better to do than lay by the water with a good book? Better yet, after a long day of playing outdoors, what's more thrilling than curling up by a bonfire, s'mores in hand, with a spooky thriller? These new book releases of July 2023 will skyrocket to the top of your TBR, whether you're on vacation or lying in the air conditioning at home. As always, Distractify's lists are non-exhaustive, so if there's something we missed or a book you're looking forward to, let us know.

Article continues below advertisement

'Clara Poole and the Long Way Round' by Taylor Tyng (Middle Grade)

Source: ‎Pixel+Ink

When Clara Poole's flight around Michigan in a lawn chair held aloft by balloons makes her an instant celebrity, she is invited to participate in an around-the-world balloon race against her father's wishes. But when she defies her dad and flees to Paris, Clara begins to wish she had read the fine print. Someone is trying to sabotage the competition, and Clara is running out of time to find out why. Clara Poole and the Long Way Round releases on July 4, 2023.

'A Warning About Swans' by R.M. Romero (Young Adult)

Source: Peachtree Teen

Another gorgeous, lyrical fairytale from the author of The Ghosts of Rose Hill, A Warning About Swans, follows Hilde, who was dreamed into existence in 1880 Bavaria by her father, Odin. Hilde and her five sisters were given cloaks that could transform them into swans and imbue them with unique gifts. But when Hilde flees to the human world, she must learn to navigate the dangerous court of King Ludwig II. A Warning About Swans releases on July 11, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Only Purple House in Town' by Ann Aguirre

Source: Sourcebooks

In the small town of St. Claire, Iris Collins is considered the "messy one" in her family. When she unexpectedly inherits a Victorian manor house, she turns it into a B&B for extra cash. Her new residents, however, aren't exactly human. So when Eli Reese moves into the house, she's surprised to see a friendly face. Will the two have finally found a place to call home? The Only Purple House in Town releases on July 11, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Queen of Exiles' by Vanessa Riley

Source: HarperCollins

In 1810, Marie-Louise Christophe was crowned Queen alongside her husband, King Henry I, in the Kingdom of Hayti, the first free Black nation. But Louise is trying to steer a country and navigate her husband's mental illness, which is no small task. When Henry is overthrown and commits suicide in 1820, Louise flees to Europe and redefines her role in history on her own terms. Queen of Exiles releases on July 11, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Still Beating" by Jennifer Hartmann

Source: Bloom Books

Cora Lawson expects a hangover after attending her sister's birthday party. She doesn't expect a mystery that links her inexplicably to her sister's fiancé, Dean Asher—who also happens to be her archnemesis. She really doesn't anticipate being kidnapped alongside Dean by a madman who threatens both of their lives. After fifteen years of animosity, can they put their differences aside to survive? Still Beating releases on July 11, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Give Me A Sign' by Anna Sortino (Young Adult)

Source: G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

When Lilah, who has hearing loss, becomes a counselor at a summer camp for the deaf and the blind, she plans to brush up on her ASL and find community. She also meets Isaac — a Deaf counselor who offers to help with her signing. Although she didn't intend to stumble into romance, Lilah can't help but feel like there's a connection waiting to bloom. Unless she's misreading the signs? Give Me A Sign releases on July 11, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Dark Water Daughter' by H.M. Long

Source: ‎Titan Books

Stuck in servitude to pirate lord Silvanus Lirr, Stormsinger Mary Frith knows the value of her abilities; if only she were free to use them. In exchange for protection, Mary offers her services to Lirr's rival. Meanwhile, disgraced naval officer Samuel Rosser is a privateer intent on bringing Lirr to justice — if he can get to him first. Mary and Samuel must decide where their loyalties lie in the name of outfoxing pirates. Dark Water Daughter releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Kings of Their Own Ocean: Tuna, Obsession, and the Future of Our Seas' by Karen Pinchin

Source: Penguin Group

This non-fiction epic follows Pinchin's investigation into the bluefin tuna industry, blending subjects such as environmentalism, business, science, and crime. Her investigation primarily follows Captain Al Anderson, whose habit of tagging Atlantic bluefin began in 2004. After nearly a decade in his fishing career, Al marked nearly sixty thousand with tags and discovered a troubling pattern. Kings of Their Own Ocean releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Deep Sky' by Yumi Kitasei

Source: Flatiron Books

A single ship carries the last hope of humanity: eighty elite graduates of a competitive program who will give birth to a generation of children in deep space. But when a lethal bomb kills three of the crew and knocks the ship off course, Asuka, the only surviving witness, is a suspect. As the story unravels Asuka's life before the ship, she races against the clock to solve a deadly mystery before humanity is lost. The Deep Sky releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'All That's Left to Say' by Emery Lord (Young Adult)

Source: Bloomsbury YA

One year ago, Hannah MacLaren's cousin Sophie died of an overdose. Drowning in grief, Hannah becomes consumed with discovering who gave Sophie the pills. So, she concocted a plan: enroll at Sophie's fancy private school and infiltrate her friend group, but even the best-laid plans are easier said than done. All That's Left to Say releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Avatar, The Last Airbender: The Legacy of Yangchen' by F. C. Yee (Young Adult)

Source: Amulet Books

In the fourth Avatar Chronicles installment, Avatar Yangchen has to restore diplomacy to the Four Nations in the wake of a brutal assassination and the unleashing of a weapon called Unanimity. As Yangchen unravels Zongdu Chaisee's true agenda, she must also consider what must be sacrificed for balance. The Legacy of Yangchen releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Immortal Longings' by Chloe Gong

Source: Simon & Schuster

The adult debut of bestselling author Chloe Gong, Immortal Longings is an epic fantasy retelling of Antony and Cleopatra. Every year, thousands in the kingdom of Talin flock to its capital twin cities, San-Er, where the palace hosts games to fight to the death. Princess Calla Tuoleimi is in hiding and planning to overthrow the monarchy. Exiled aristocrat Anton Makusa must ally with Calla to win the games, but will they fall in love simultaneously? Immortal Longings releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Horses of Fire' by A.D. Rhine

Source: ‎Dutton

A sweeping epic that tells the story of the Trojan War from the female perspective, readers follow Andromache, Rhea, and Helen as they fight, plan, form friendships and navigate political waters together and separately. Horses of Fire releases on July 18, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'House of Roots and Ruin' by Erin A. Craig (Young Adult)

Source: Random House Children’s Books

In a follow-up to House of Salt and Sorrows, Erin A. Craig's new Gothic thriller-fantasy follows Verity Thaumas, now 17. When the Duchess of Bloem is interested in Verity painting a portrait of her son, Alexander, Verity leaps at the chance, but her sister Camille breaks a terrifying truth: Verity has seen ghosts since she was a child. Frightened, Verity flees to Bloem, where she faces a sickly-sweet horror... House of Roots and Ruin releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bonesmith' by Nicki Pau Preto (Young Adult)

Source: Margaret K. McElderry Books

Bonesmith Wren is set on becoming a valkyr—a ghost-fighting warrior—to impress her absent father and prove her worth to her family, the House of Bone. But after sabotage causes her to fail her qualifying trial, Wren is instead banished to the Border Wall, a last line of defense against the dead. When a prince from the House of Gold is kidnapped and taken beyond the Wall, Wren volunteers to rescue him, even if it means unsavory allies and perilous fights. Bonesmith releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Hunt' by Kelly J. Ford

Source: ‎Thomas & Mercer

For seventeen years, a rumored serial killer stalked the annual Easter Egg hunt in Presley, Arkansas. For Nell Holcomb, the tradition is a painful reminder of her brother's death, the first victim of the alleged killer. Since then, Nell has been raising her nephew and trying to hide her role in her brother's death. But when Easter draws near, Nell must confront her past and the media frenzy once and for all. The Hunt releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Rana Joon and the One and Only Now' by Shideh Etaat (Young Adult)

Source: Atheneum Books for Young Readers

Rana Joon is growing up in the San Fernando Valley in 1996, and she has a secret. Instead of being her parents' idea of the perfect Iranian daughter, Rana smokes weed, listens to Tupac, and likes girls. Following the death of her best friend, Rana decides to enter a rap battle competition to honor his memory. But the clock is ticking before senior year ends, and she must learn to speak her truth finally. Rana Joon and the One and Only Now releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Legacies' by Jessica Goodman (Young Adult)

Source: Razorbill

To no one's surprise, Excelsior Prep seniors Bernie Kaplan, Isobel Rothcroft, and Skyler Hawkins are nominated to the exclusive Legacy Club in New York City. But the wealthy elite starts to whisper when scholarship kid from Queens Tori Tasso is a surprise nominee. On the night of the Legacy Ball, tensions are high, and secrets start to leak from all levels of society. What would one person do to stay in the in-crowd? The Legacies releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'Their Vicious Games' by Joelle Wellington (Young Adult)

Source: Simon & Schuster

A thrilling debut from Joelle Wellington, Their Vicious Games follows high school senior Adina Walker. Adina finds herself in the Finish, a high-stakes contest sponsored by New England's wealthy elite. Her goal is to win the Finish and an all-expenses-paid-for ticket back into the Ivy League school of her choice after her acceptance was withdrawn. But as Adina arrives to play, she soon realizes that the stakes might be larger than life. Their Vicious Games releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Sun and the Void' by Gabriela Romero-Lacruz

Source: Orbit

In this stunning debut, desperate Reina accepts an invitation from her mysterious grandmother, only for her grandmother to save her from the brink of death with dark magic. Now dependent on her grandmother, Reina must do the bidding of an ancient god. Eva Kesaré is trying to be a perfect daughter, but she cannot resist the call of magic. When the two paths intertwine, who knows what magic will be unleashed? The Sun and the Void releases on July 25, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Did It For You' by Amy Engel

Source: Penguin Random House