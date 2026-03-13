The New Dime Design Removes Olive Branches From Eagle The new dime is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. By Niko Mann Published March 13 2026, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / U.S. Mint

The U.S. Mint is minting new coins to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, and the new design for dimes has removed the olive branch from the right talon of the bald eagle, according to Fortune. Until the Donald Trump Administration came into power, the design had remained the same since 1946.

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The U.S. dime's original design from the 1700s featured arrows that represented the power of war, and the olive branch that represented the power of peace. Together, the message was that the United States of America desired peace but was prepared for war. The removal of the olive branch amid Trump's illegal war in Iran is telling. The Trump Administration attacked the country in a joint effort with Israel on Feb. 28, 2026, with no approval from Congress.

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New dime design removes olive branches from the bald eagle's talon.

The U.S. Mint is celebrating the country's 250th anniversary by redesigning coinage, which has not been done since the 1976 Bicentennial. Congress authorized the changes in 2021 for the semiquincentennial celebration, and the dime, half-dollar, and quarter designs will all include the dates 1776–2026.

Dropping the olives from the new 2026 dime might be the most textbook fascist thing you could do. It’s really not a small thing. Genuinely scary stuff actually pic.twitter.com/I5ZipRqKy9 — Lucas (@LucasToGo) March 13, 2026

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Reaction on social media showed concern that the olive branches were removed from the dime, especially given the actions of the Trump Administration and the president's apparent admiration for Adolf Hitler, per PBS. One user on X wrote, "Dropping the olives from the new 2026 dime might be the most textbook fascist thing you could do. It’s really not a small thing. Genuinely scary stuff, actually."

Another replied, "Even the smallest acts that the Trump administration does shows who they are. The olive branch has long been a symbol of peace. They are against peace, so remove it. Join me in redrawing an olive branch on every new dime that you see in protest. One user wrote, "Wow! That's ... I don't know. The U.S. Mint has removed the olive branch from the eagle's talons on one of the new reimagined dime/ten pence coins ... the symbol of the USA's pursuit of peace. Which also looks rather silly."

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Wow! That's ... I don't know. The US Mint has removed the olive branch from the eagle's talons on one of the new reimagined dime/ten pence coins ... the symbol of the USA's pursuit of peace. Which also looks rather silly. https://t.co/RzmD4H5REo pic.twitter.com/6byMJzAMD9 — Michael | Förtsch 🛰️ (@micha) March 12, 2026

"Surprised they didn't replace it with an AR-15," added a Reddit user. According to The New York Times, Trump's illegal attack on Iran resulted in an airstrike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, and at least 170 people, mostly children, were murdered. A mother who came to find her child at the school told NBC News that the entire school collapsed on the students.

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"By the time we arrived, the entire school had collapsed on top of the children," she recalled. "People were pulling out children’s arms and legs. People were pulling out severed heads."