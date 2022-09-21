Here's the Rundown on the New Memoji Options Offered in iOS 16
One of the perks that comes with being an Apple user is the frequent updates on their devices. Over the years, Apple users have been able to utilize a street-view feature for Apple Maps, hidden albums that are only viewed with Face ID or TouchID, the Focus feature that silences apps, and much more. And now, iOS developers have done the Lord’s work with the new Memoji options via iOS 16.
So, what do the new Memoji options via iOS 16 consist of? Will there be more options to reflect emojis in the BIPOC community? Here’s everything that we know.
The new Memojis on iOS 16 include new stickers, hairstyles, lip colors, and nose options.
It's the diversity for me! According to the The Mac Observer, Apple users that download the iOS 16 update will have the pleasure of utilizing a slew of new Memojis that include icons with various new hairstyles and sticker poses.
The outlet shares that there are six brand-new Memoji stickers that consist of “a chef’s kiss, a yawn, hands below the chin, dizzy with birds, and more.”
However, the Memoji that has social media talking is none other than the Memoji with a bonnet. Yes, you read that correctly.
Apple users can now utilize the bonnet Memoji which is located in the hat section. Many people on social media have already joked about what the bonnet will represent ranging from “being in the house” to "heading to the airport.”
Additionally, The Mac Observer highlights that there are nearly 20 new and updated styles ranging from textured hair options to protective styles that include box braids.
Options for changing the look of a user’s nose and adding some neutral lip colors into the mix are also available.
Memoji has come a long way over the years.
For folks new to the world of iOS, you’ll probably be surprised to know that Memoji has evolved over the years. The Mac Observer notes that Memoji was first known as Animoji with the iOS 11 update.
Animojis were simply animated, custom versions of popular emojis used within the app. The feature relied on Apple Face ID to help users mirror their own facial expressions with the Animoji.
However, Apple turned things up a notch with the iOS 12 update and transformed Animoji to Memoji, allowing you to create an avatar that looks like you and utilizes your facial movements, as opposed to relying on the standard emojis. In other words, the Memojis are the perfect way to communicate with others to directly express your feelings, without leaving anything up to interpretation.
That said, if you're ready to take your communication game to the next level with fellow Apple users, navigate to the "Settings" app in your phone, click the "General" tab, and select the "Software Update" option. From there, you'll be able to see if you can download the iOS 16 update.
Keep in mind, you'll need to have at least 1.33GB of available storage to download the new update.