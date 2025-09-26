Nintendo of America Just Got the First Female President in the History of the Company The division of the successful video game company was under the leadership of Doug Bowser for around six years. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 26 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Nintendo

Producing major video games is an expensive endeavor. Developing companies spend as much as Hollywood blockbusters while producing the titles that will entertain players for years to come. Such an enterprise requires an intelligent leadership team that can turn ideas into reality. PlayStation and Xbox have their own share of the market. The companies constantly try to come up with impressive technological improvements.

However, Nintendo is the company that owns most people's hearts. Millions of people have fond memories of playing games starring Mario and Luigi. Nintendo of America is going through major changes. Who is the new president of Nintendo of America? Why did Doug Bowser step down from the position he held for over two decades? Here's what we know about the future of Japan's technology giant in the United States.

The new president of Nintendo of America is making history.

According to Variety, Devon Pritchard is the new president of Nintendo of America. The executive becomes the first woman to hold the position, opening up new opportunities for the video game industry to grow. Doug became the president of the company in 2019, before the arrival of the pandemic changed the industry forever. Before he got the opportunity to lead Nintendo of America, Doug had been working there in different roles over the course of four years.

The change will go into full effect after Dec. 31, 2025. The year 2026 will mark a new era for Nintendo of America, just a few months after the debut of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console. Devon will move forward with the company's mission of entertaining players from all over the world through timeless adventures and innovative stories starring some of pop culture's most recognizable characters.

Devon Pritchard carries on with the legacy of Nintendo in America after Doug's departure.

Not only will Devon be the first woman to become the president of Nintendo of America, but her experience in the company will also reassure skeptical fans. Variety states that the businesswoman was previously the executive vice president of revenue, marketing, and consumer experience at Nintendo of America. Devon worked hard during the development of some of the games that came along with the Switch 2 in 2025.

Today, I announced my plan to retire from Nintendo, effective December 31, 2025. Nintendo has been an integral part of my life for 44 years, starting with Donkey Kong Arcade as a kid in college. It has been an honor to contribute to this incredible company and bring our beloved… pic.twitter.com/nIzCnHjQ9E — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) September 25, 2025 Source: X/ @thetruebowser

Devon's new responsibilities will come with some perks. The executive will also become a part of the Nintendo of America board of directors, and she will become an executive officer at the Japan-based Nintendo parent company. The future of Nintendo of America looks bright, now that the company will be left in the hands of someone passionate about video games for years.