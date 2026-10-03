"It's Not GTA 6" - New York BMW Driver Films Himself Racing On The Highway, And It Doesn't End Well "Right into a family of four." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 3 2026, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @540Sno

A New York BMW driver learned the hard way that racing is probably best reserved for the track. Daredevil-driving enthusiast Sno (@540sno) regularly posts videos of his high-speed road work on social media.

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In some of his clips, he shows off his vehicular prowess behind the wheel of a white BMW sedan. That was, at least, until he crashed it while trailing another speedster who was also weaving in and out of traffic in a white sedan of their own.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on August 29th, 2026 that garnered over 11 million views, Sno films himself darting in and out of gaps on a highway. Other vehicles that are simply obeying the rules of the road appear to be static in juxtaposition to the speeds hit by Sno in his Bimmer.

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The BMW Driver Speeds Past Signs For New York's Long Island Expressway

After a few seconds of gut-wrenching near misses, the rival white car appears on screen and gets ahead of Sno. The BMW driver continues to drive aggressively in an attempt to pass the leader, who stays ahead of him on the road.

Sno does a good job of keeping up, again, passing in between narrow highway gaps both vertically and horizontally. The other white ride, which, judging from the back, appears to be a Mercedes, continues to stay ahead of him.

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The Cat And Mouse Game Finally Ends In The BMW Crashing

After 80 seconds or so of hair-raising highway travel, it finally looks like Sno has a chance of passing the white Benz right in front of him. That is, until, the leading car briefly stops to cut a hard left and merging into the adjacent lane.

Because Sno was trailing behind him so closely, he didn't see the red Chrysler directly in front of the Mercedes. By the time he clocks the car, it's too late — he rams right into it as his video comes to a close.

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The aftermath of the crash it gruesome, at least for the car, because follow-up videos uploaded by Sno don't appear to contain any inkling that he sustained any injury post-crash. However, a subsequent clip shows what happened to his ride after Sno decided to venture into the danger zone.

In it, he shows off the white BMW resting on the side of the road. Its entire front portion is demolished, including the vehicle's driver's side tire, which is turned inwards. Judging by the video, it appears to have completely separate from the rest of the car.

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The car is also covered in grime and has visible body damage to its side doors and its back bumper came undone in the accident, too. Towards the end of the video, he showed off another BMW he purchased: the XM3 which is a performance-tuned family-centric crossover SUV.

The Internet Roasted The BMW Driver

Folks who replied to Sno's video didn't have polite things to say about the man's handiwork. One person penned: "Awful driving. I hope this was evidence for the prosecution of both drivers." Another wrote: "Right into a family of 4," highlighting the dangers of reckless road racing.

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Someone else echoed this sentiment, questioning the logic behind treating a highway like a professional motorway. "Just putting others in danger for no reason at all. Just for your own entertainment." Sno doesn't seem perturbed by the questions regarding other people's safety.

He added a caption to his XM3 video that reads: "Hate fuels the fire," specifically highlighting the "family of 4 comment." In another clip where he shows his now ruined white BMW parked in front of a Halal Guys and Liquor Store in Cambridge, Massachussetts, he appears to brag about his accident.

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"When she calls me crazy but never saw me fit this limousine through unspeakable cuts with squeeze Benz in 2024," he writes. Additionally, in the comments section of his XM3 post, Sno claims that his insurance premium only went up another $20 per month.

Highway Racing: Speed Kills

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,288 people died in speeding-related deaths in 2024 alone. In fact, excessive speed limits accounted for "29% of all traffic fatalities" or was, at least, a "contributing factor" as per the agency.

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BMJ Journals also wrote that between 1998-2001, 399 fatalities were directly attributed to illegal street racing. This number may seem disproportionately low when compared to speeding-at-large deaths, but one must consider what the definition of street racing entails.

In Sno's case, it almost certainly appears that he's attempting to race on the street. But reckless and aggressive driving, and speeding, may not be categorized as such in official police reports. After all, it's not like the driving in front of Sno is going to stop and tell the police after seeing their rival wipeout in the rearview mirror, "Oh hey officer, yeah, the two of us were racing."

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The bigger question is: why? It's hard to imagine why someone would decide to go and act like a professional race car driver in a commuter vehicle on a highway with other people who don't want to participate in such behavior.