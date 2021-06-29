Nick Cannon's Parents Have Been Separated Since He Was a Young Boy

It can be hard to navigate family life when your parents decide to split up. While it’s better to have happy single parents than parents who are unhappily coupled up, it can still take a toll on how you view relationships. And fans believe that it’s the case for Nick Cannon.

The Celebritist reports that Nick’s parents — James Cannon and Beth Hackett — split when the star was young. As a result, Nick found himself splitting time between California and North Carolina as he grew up.

Aside from his parents splitting up, they seem to be very supportive of Nick’s endeavors and personal life. James, who works as a televangelist, has gone on record supporting Nick’s plentiful procreation efforts.

"I believe children are blessings,'' James told The Sun. “And I teach my son, 'Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can.'"

While Nick’s mother Beth has been tight-lipped about his growing family, they do seem to have a great relationship. In his music video for “Can I Live,” Nick tells the story of how his mother almost aborted him. At the tail-end of the video, Beth and Nick hug as he shares a sweet message.