Nick Creegan Is the Multi-Talented Star You Need to Know

Although Nick's character may have his own romantic pursuits on Law & Order, it seems he hasn't found that one special someone just yet in real life. Nick appears to be pretty sporadic when it comes to addressing that aspect of his life, but it doesn't mean that he hasn't ever dropped tidbits about his take on dating in the past.

Back in 2017, the star posted a video to Twitter that he called #DatingTips. He spoke about dating apps and said he wasn't a fan of them. He specifically tore into each app one by one, mentioning Bumble, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and others.

However, he changed his tone slightly at the end, adding, "But if you do know how to steam some red snapper and it tastes nice, give me a shout."