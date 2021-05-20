Mariska Hargitay Was Hospitalized Following Some Serious Injuries

Much like the risky situations that her character has been placed in over the years on Law and Order: SVU , Mariska Hargitay is now dealing with an injury in real life that is impacting her day-to-day existence. Indeed, the veteran television star recently broke the news of a new injury that seems pretty serious via social media.

Many fans may have just caught a glimpse of Mariska recovering from her injuries thanks to social media, but what exactly happened to her that caused her to be in this precarious situation? Here are all the known details so far.

"#ThatFeelingWhen you go to the doctor, get an MRI, and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she wrote. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees."

According to the star's Instagram post, which broke the news of her injuries to the masses, Mariska had undergone some serious recovery and medical work to help start to get her on track after multiple injuries. The photo shows the Law & Order star outside of the hospital with a knee brace on one leg and a boot on the other. In the post's caption, she detailed her harrowing injuries and how self-awareness was key when it came to getting through it all.

Mariska was hospitalized but ultimately didn't need surgery.

Thankfully, Mariska added in the post's caption, "Great news is I don't need surgery," jokingly followed by the hashtag, "#YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy." She appears to be in good spirits following the multiple diagnoses and treatments for her injuries. Of course, plenty of fans took to the comments under the post to commend her resilience and wish her the best as she continues to recover.

Some famous faces showed up in the comments of Mariska's post, including You star Kathryn Gallagher, who commented, "#braceyourself is really doing it for me rn. These hashtags are some of your finest." Debra Messing chimed in with, "HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!" And fellow actor Cynthia Erivo shared her sympathy: "Oh my goodness! I'm so sorry!!!"

The support didn't end there, however. Mariska was even visited by her close friend, Hilary Swank. She sharing a cute Instagram post of the duo together and exclaimed that her visit "meant the world."