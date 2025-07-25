Nick Hogan's Son Has a Relatively Modest Net Worth In Spite Of His Famous Dad Hulk Hogan's son works mostly as a musician today. By Joseph Allen Published July 25 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Much in the same way that his father has faded from the spotlight in recent years, Nick Hogan is no longer as famous as he once was. The former reality star, who is best known for appearing in Hogan Knows Best along with his mother, father, and sister, is now dealing with the loss of his father, who just died at the age of 71.

Following the news of Hulk's death, many wanted to learn more about what Nick's been up to in the years since his appearance on the show, and what his net worth is. Here's what we know:

What is Nick Hogan's net worth?

According to an estimate from Celebrity Net Worth, Nick's net worth is relatively modest at just $500,000, thanks chiefly to his time on reality TV and his affiliation with his hugely famous father. His father's net worth was $25 million, though, so it's possible that Nick's could be on the rise following the news that his father has died. While Nick has done some racing in the past, he is now working as a musician.

Nick Hogan Former reality TV star Net worth: $500,000 Nick Hogan is the son of Hulk Hogan and a performance artist. He is best known for his appearances on Hogan Knows Best and for his stint in jail following a horrific car accident. Nick is also a musician, and he has spent the last decade working on his music career largely out of the public eye. Birthdate: July 27, 1990 Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Birth Name: Nicholas Allan Bollea Father: Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) Mother: Linda Claridge Married: Tana Lea Children: 0

Nick Hogan was incarcerated following a car accident.

Other than his time on reality TV, Nick is best known for a 2007 car crash in which he spun out at high speed and hit the median. The crash left one of his passengers with severe brain damage, and Nick ultimately faced criminal charges for his role in the crash. The charges included a felony and were for reckless driving, involving serious bodily injury, use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, and a person under the age of 21 operating a vehicle with an illegal blood alcohol level.

He ultimately surrendered himself to authorities and was sentenced to eight months in prison and five years' probation. Nick's incarceration is also what led to a recorded phone conversation between him and his father in which he used the n-word repeatedly. That phone conversation was released almost a decade later and was a major scandal for his father, even as it was just one of several tapes leaked.