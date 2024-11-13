Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Summit's Nick Accepts a Challenge To Get Ahead in the Game (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) "Every decision, I'm trying to think two days, three days in advance." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 13 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Anyone can compete in a remote destination for loads of cash. But the CBS reality show The Summit on forces the players to work together as they also try to keep their eyes on the prize during their rough New Zealand Alps trek to reach the peak with their backpacks full of money. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 13 episode of The Summit, Nick risks it all (well, mostly his limbs) in freezing cold temperatures when he dives into a lake to bring back rafts for the rest of the players.

The idea behind The Summit is that each player is competing with their share of $1 million in their backpack. But, as they trudge along and work together while also being out for themselves, they run the risk of being eliminated. For Nick, that means being a couple of steps ahead of the other players any chance he gets. The impromptu dive into 33 degree water is part of that.

Nick swims in freezing water to rescue rafts on 'The Summit.'

In the clip, host Manu Bennett watches as a helicopter drops three inflatable canoes into the middle of a lake. As Nick and the other players watch on, they don't know quite what to expect just yet. Then, Manu drops the bomb on them — someone will have to swim out in the lake to retrieve the canoes in order for them to use them in the challenge ahead. As some of the contestants begin to take off their coats, Nick insists that he'll be the one to take this on himself.

"Every decision, I'm trying to think two days, three days in advance, how I can look back and find a way to get myself ahead in the game," Nick tells producers in the clip. "And obviously last night at camp, there was a little bit of a blow up between me and Amy. Just felt like the right time to maybe try to, you know, bring everybody back in."

Nick's motives are clear on 'The Summit.'

Although Nick's plunge into a lake does benefit the rest of the players, he isn't just doing it to be a nice guy. He admits that "there definitely was some strategy" in his decision to be the one to swim in the water. And when one of the other players admits that Nick "took one for the team," it's clear that he earned some brownie points in volunteering for the challenge.