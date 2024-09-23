Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Sends Love to Eve Following "Transparent" Comments About Their Past Drama Eve admitted to resenting Nicki before they worked together on 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' in 2016. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 23 2024, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty/X

Rapper Nicki Minaj is known to beef with her female peers, but she recently made it clear that she doesn't want any smoke regarding her former co-star, Eve.

Nicki and Eve starred in their 2016 film Barbershop: The Next Cut. After Eve expressed resenting Nicki, the "Pink Friday" musician responded on X (formerly Twitter).

Nicki Minaj praised Eve's "grace" and "emotional and spiritual maturity" for discussing their past beef in her memoir.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, Nicki posted an open letter to Eve. The post included the "Starships" rapper thanking Eve for mentioning in her memoir, Who's That Girl? that she was initially jealous of Nicki's hip-hop reign, which began with her 2010 hit song, "Your Love."

"The level of grace, the level of emotional and spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable and transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, and mastery of self," she continued. Self-reflection at its height." Nicki mentioned that she had been a fan of Eve's since the rapper's debut with Ruff Ryderz in the '90s.

She further praised Eve for being a "trendsetter" in the music business and thanked her for not letting her animosity toward her affect their working relationship, even though she admittedly felt some tension. "I remember telling a friend of mine that I didn’t think you liked me after our first day on set together," Nicki recalled. "But you know something crazy? I swear. I KNEW that YOU could tell deep down inside that I really liked YOU. So you went easy on me."

Dear Eve,



The various things you’ve shared recently, are groundbreaking (in my opinion) for so many reasons.



First, thank you.



The level of grace;

the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness,… https://t.co/RDpvcye7lA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 23, 2024