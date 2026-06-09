Lizzo Speaks on Alleged Nicki Minaj Beef: 'She’s Never Done Anything Personally to Me' "Yeah, she’s never done anything personally to me where I feel like I have an issue with her." By Distractify Staff Published June 9 2026, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Although Nicki Minaj has been on a musical hiatus since the release of her double-platinum and counting album Pink Friday 2, the rapper has been a permanent fixture in the headlines. Between her open MAGA stance and her truth-telling about the dirty politics within the music industry and beyond, Nicki continues to be a topic of discussion.

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And while it’s expected for media outlets to share news about the rapper for clicks and traffic, it’s always perplexing to see other celebrities speak on the rapper — especially since she’s been rather quiet. So, once Lizzo visited the Drink Champs podcast and sounded off about her grievances with the Queen of Rap, it didn't take long for folks to share their two cents.

Source: MEGA

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Lizzo made a statement that she doesn't have beef with Nicki Minaj, but ‘doesn’t like how she’s moving.’

On June 6, 2026, Lizzo took the time to speak with N.O.R.E and company on the beloved Drink Champs podcast, in light of her releasing her fifth studio album, “B***h.” And since Lizzo threw a dig at Nicki on her album, N.O.R.E made it a point to question Lizzo about her feelings about Nicki.

Lizzo made it a point to share her belief that Nicki has struggled to accept the rise of female rappers, since she has been on top for years on end. And when N.O.R.E asked about the rumors of beef between the two ladies, she decided to “clear the air.”

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“Yeah, she’s never done anything personally to me where I feel like I have an issue with her,” Lizzo shared. “She may have said things about me on the internet; a lot of people say things about me on the internet. There’s no beef on my end with Nicki Minaj. I can still say that she’s a great rapper, and she has great records.”

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She continued: “I can also say, in the same breath, I don’t like the way she’s been moving, and the way that she talks about me, and the way she talks about my friends, like my real friends, you know what I mean, like I cannot like that. I’m allowed to not like that, and also respect, and be like, yeah, but you’re a great rapper.”

The friends in question that fans believe Lizzo is referring to are SZA and Cardi B — both women Nicki has publicly had verbal spats with online.

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Source: MEGA

Netizens and Nicki’s fanbase, The Barbz, have been rightfully calling out Lizzo.

For many people who stay abreast of the happenings within female rap, it hasn’t been lost on them that there seems to be a trend of throwing shade at Nicki (openly or discreetly), waiting for her response, then making it seem as if they’re a victim. And since it's popular to view Nicki as an adversary, the general public tends to eat up any negativity directed at the “Everybody” femcee.

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In the case of Lizzo, fans recalled that the “Truth Hurts” singer started the whole issue between her and Nicki. Flashback to December 2025, Lizzo took to social media unprovoked in a now-deleted TikTok video to share her thoughts about Nicki supporting Trump after her appearance at a TurningPoint USA event.

“So, I’m getting texts about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t even know,” Lizzo said via Revolt. “Then, I researched and saw [what] was going on.“Celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities do not matter. You’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You’re going to see it. It already started, and it’s going to continue.”

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She continued: “We got three more years of people who are going to surprise you, and it’s going to hurt your feelings. It’s gonna disappoint you … There’s money behind everything. There are privileges behind every move [that] people in these positions make.” After Lizzo’s statements, Nicki then returned serve by insulting Lizzo on X (formerly Twitter).

Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums.



So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/eKovXNOubE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

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Since then, Lizzo has used social media to reference some comments Nicki made (mainly about her being fat) with notable YouTubers and commentators like Armon Wiggins calling her out for it.

So, in the eyes of some members of the general public, it appears that Lizzo is now trying to play victim. Not to mention, some folks believe that Lizzo is riding the “speak out about Nicki Minaj” train in order to help with sales from her recently released project.

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Is it just me or does it feel like every time lizzo needs to sell records she leans into Fatness and “body positivity” but secretly desires to be thin! But has to keep up the fat facade for her base… pic.twitter.com/1G2H2vzmoF — Armon Wiggins (@ArmonWiggins) May 23, 2026

“Step 1: shade Nicki first, then play victim. Step 2: release album or single. Step 3: Come and do an interview. Step 4: wash, rinse, repeat,” one person commented under The Shade Room’s post. “Nicki is gonna be brought up at every single chance given…still won’t help album sales,” another person commented.