Nicky Jam and Former Fiancée Cydney Moreau Have Ended Their Engagement

“I hope we last until we’re old," he had written on Instagram at the time of their engagement. "I’m the happiest man in the world and no one is going to change that.”

A year after reggaeton artist Nicky Jam , 40, popped the question to then- girlfriend Cydney Moreau , 25, on Valentine's Day of 2020, the couple is officially no longer together.

In December 2019, the two finally went Instagram official and Nicky popped the question just a few months later.

So, why did Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau break up? According to Billboard, the adorable couple met in 2019 on the set of his music video “Atrevete.” As a bit of foreshadowing for their future, the Louisiana-native played Nicky's love interest in the video.

"Yes [times] a million," Cydney had responded back then. "I love you so much. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Best day ever."

Nicky Jam spent Valentine's Day 2021 alone, signaling to fans his relationship had ended.

But it seems the couple was not destined to last. Fans were quick to notice that the Dominican and Puerto Rican reggaetonero spent Valentine's Day 2021 alone. Nicky spoke to radio show Flow Urbano about the split. "We are not together," he said, adding that there was no chance for a reconciliation. "When I leave, I don't go back. When I end something, it's because there is nothing there."

The news of Nicky and Cydney's breakup was especially shocking given the fact that the last time we had heard from the couple, they were still discussing wedding planning, and how the pandemic had gotten in the way of picking a date.

"We are happy, but with the current situation of the pandemic, the wedding is on pause for now," Nicky told People CHICA in November. "There are many people in both of our families who have a delicate age and can't take risks. There is no rush. Love is not a wedding, love is two hearts that love one another. As soon as life goes back to normal, we'll set a date."

As for why exactly he and his fellow basketball-loving ex didn't work out, the "Te Boté" artist said that the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and everything that went along with it negatively affected their relationship. "The situation of the pandemic, of quarantine, affected the situation a bit, and the truth is it just didn't work out," he said according to People en Español. "There are lots of things involved," he continued, citing "[different] culture" and "languages." "Many little things that at the end, it didn't work out."