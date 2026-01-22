Nicola Peltz Was Linked to Models and Musicians Before She Settled Down With Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz was once rumored to be dating Justin Bieber. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Long before Nicola Peltz married into the Beckham family and had a public war with husband Brooklyn Beckham's parents, she was already an heiress with an acting resume and other very public relationships. Although she and Brooklyn are happily married and even had a second wedding a few years after their first, it's hard for some not to be curious about Nicola's ex-boyfriends.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in 2022. In August 2025, they celebrated their marriage with a vow renewal ceremony. They began dating in 2019, though, so it's only natural that they both had other relationships before they tied the knot. Now, amid ongoing family drama, those who follow the couple are curious about Nicola's past.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Nicola Peltz's ex-boyfriends?

According to Us Weekly, Nicola and Justin Bieber (yes, the Biebs himself) were rumored to have dated in 2016. Although things didn't appear to be serious, the pair was spotted out together a few times, and they were rumored to have had some sleepovers at Justin's house. After that, Nicola dated LANY singer Paul Klein.

In early 2019, though, Nicola shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that was then shared across social media, in which she announced their split. "Just wanna tell u guys Paul n I went our separate ways but I always wish him all the best!!! All good vibes!" she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

First Heartbreak of the Year:

Paul Klein and Nicola Peltz 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/wcHf1grfbu — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) February 24, 2019

Somewhere in there, Nicola also dated model Anwar Hadid. They were spotted together in some of Nicola's Snapchat posts that were, as to be expected, expired not long after and no longer available. However, per E! News at the time, an alleged source closer to the then-couple shared that Nicola and Anwar had a lot in common.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends," the friend told the outlet at the time. Anwar is the younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid. At the time of the reported relationship, Anwar was 17, and Nicola was 22. According to E! News, they were friends first and later started dating.

In 2017 Nicola Peltz at age 22 dated Anwar Hadid who was 17-she went from one Nepo baby to the other. Do you REALLY think she’d have given Brooklyn Beckham a second look if his name was Brooklyn Shufflebottom? No.

Interesting fact-they started dating when he was 20 and she was… pic.twitter.com/zdPRt8ykxq — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) January 20, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz's ex-boyfriend's sister made some bold claims about her.

After Brooklyn released a statement about wanting his and Nicola's privacy amid the drama between them and Brooklyn's parents, Anwar's other older sister, Alana Hadid, commented on an Instagram post from an account that shared details of the statement.

When one person commented, "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know," Alana was quick to reply to them with thoughts of her own, including, apparently, some tea about Nicola. "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy, she's been trying to be famous for a decade," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement