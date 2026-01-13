Victoria Beckham's Oldest Son Brooklyn Is Still Feuding With His Famous Parents — Here's Why Brooklyn Beckham reportedly stopped communication in 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 13 2026, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

They might not be the British Royal Family, but Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and their family's dynamic has drawn curiosity from plenty of fans around the world. Mainly, they want to know why the eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is fighting with his family and what happened to create a potential rift between him and his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn is one of four children that Victoria and David share. At some point in 2025, he began to distance himself from his family, and now it appears that Brooklyn is still on no-contact status with his parents. It's a little less clear where he stands with his siblings, but since all three of them are still connected to Victoria and David, Brooklyn is likely on the outs with everyone.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Brooklyn Beckham fighting with his family?

The issue between Brooklyn and his parents, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, might have started in 2022, when Brooklyn and Nicola got married. According to Hello!, Nicola and Victoria clashed over wedding plans, and when Nicola went with another dress designer after first asking Victoria to design her wedding gown, it reportedly created more tension.

From there, rumors began to circulate about more drama in the family, and in 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola opted not to attend David's 50th birthday party. Per The Standard, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows the same year, but reportedly did not invite anyone from the Beckham family to the event.

Article continues below advertisement

The Mirror reported that further tension in the family has continued because Victoria and David allegedly accused Nicola of being controlling in the relationship. As a result, Brooklyn has distanced himself from his family. In December 2025, Nicola shared a Christmas post on Instagram featuring Brooklyn and her family only.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham sent his parents a legal notice.

Amid the feud between Brooklyn and his family, he had a legal letter sent to his parents, per The Mirror. The eldest Beckham child reportedly asked that his parents stop talking about him in the media and asked that he not be posted on David or Victoria's respective social media pages. The drastic move was one part of the ongoing saga between the feuding family members.

Article continues below advertisement

What has Victoria Beckham said about the feud?

Although neither Victoria nor David has directly addressed the ongoing feud with Brooklyn and his wife publicly, Victoria might have referenced the turmoil when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October 2025. At the time, Victoria spoke about how close her family is, and she shared that "communication is key" when dealing with familial relationships.