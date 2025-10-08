Cruz Beckham’s Girlfriend Defends Relationship After Criticism Over "Weird" Age Gap Cruz Beckham's girlfriend clapped back after catching heat for the "weird" age gap in her relationship. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 8 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Victoria Beckham treated her followers to a carousel of family photos on Oct. 3, 2025, via Instagram. The occasion? Her Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. In one of the snaps, the Beckham family sits in the front row — David, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, joined by his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Article continues below advertisement

While many fans were quick to comment on how stunning the family looked, things quickly went a bit sideways in the comments section. One user questioned the age gap between Cruz and Jackie, calling it “weird.” That sparked a response — not just from Jackie herself, but from dozens of fans who rushed to her defense. And just like that, Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend found herself in the center of an online debate.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responded with grace — and fans noticed.

The comment that caused the stir was blunt: “Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20-year-old? That’s just weird. I’m talking about Jackie dating Cruz.” Instead of ignoring it or clapping back with sarcasm, Jackie replied with a list of reasons that made it clear why she was in this relationship: “Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.”

The response wasn’t defensive — it was direct, sweet, and full of admiration. For fans who’ve been following Cruz’s journey in music and entertainment, it was a window into a side of him not often shown: the personal one.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie isn’t a tabloid regular. She’s a creative professional who’s occasionally appeared in Cruz’s world — through events, festivals, and social media posts — but has mostly stayed outside the spotlight. According to US Weekly, their relationship first surfaced publicly in April 2024, when they were photographed together. By July, they were attending the Glastonbury Festival. They've since stood side by side at multiple Paris Fashion Week shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Apostel’s age became a talking point — but so did all the support she received.

Let’s talk about Jackie’s age. As of October 2025, she’s 29 years old. That makes her nine years older than Cruz, who turned 20 in February. The age gap has caused some to raise their eyebrows. But, for every skeptical comment, there were dozens filled with love, support, and their own personal experiences with age gaps.

Article continues below advertisement

One Instagram user responded to the backlash: “Why is it ok for men to date younger women but people think it’s weird if women date younger men?” Another chimed in: “My friend is 30 and she’s dating a man who’s 75. That is none of my business, so long as they’re happy.”

The defensive comments supporting his girlfriend continued to pour in: “It’s not weird. It’s called love, and it’s none of your business.”

“No it’s not. My husband is 8 years younger than me… I highly recommend it!” In a space that can often be brutal, especially on social media, the supportive energy stood out. People weren’t just defending Jackie — they were defending the idea that relationships don’t have to fit one mold. Furthermore, many related to her relationship and saw nothing wrong with it.

Article continues below advertisement