Fans Question Whether Victoria Beckham Has an Eating Disorder Ahead of Upcoming Netflix Doc "I do try to be quite disciplined in the way that I eat."

The world knew her first as Posh Spice, but Victoria Beckham never faded from the spotlight after she rose to superstardom. Even though the Spice Girls are mostly a Millennial and Gen X memory, Victoria is still a celebrity of renown, and not just because she married soccer superstar David Beckham.

For years, fans have questioned whether or not Victoria has an eating disorder as she maintains a very trim figure. But ahead of her documentary coming to Netflix on October 9, 2025 (per Tudum), fans are bringing up past comments about her eating habits and stirring up questions about a possible eating disorder. Here's what we know about an unusual admission she made about her meals, plus what she has said about whether or not she has an eating disorder.

Does Victoria Beckham have an eating disorder?

Victoria has always been known for her svelte looks and her on-point fashion. Hence, of course, her Spice Girls nickname: Posh. She grew up wealthy, even riding a Rolls-Royce to school, and has always been in the public eye to some degree or another since becoming an adult. And through all those years of fame, she has remained slender.

So slender that, at times, she has been the source of rumors and discussions over whether or not she might have an eating disorder, such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa. In 2001, BBC reported that she admitted to having disordered eating in the early days of the Spice Girls.

However, that's as close as fans have come to clarity on the subject. Over the decades, she has denied any eating disorder. In 2006, People reported that she was unconcerned about speculation in the press, sharing, "I don’t really care all that much. We live in Spain. I don’t really see a lot of the press, and I don’t really hear what’s going on. I’m just past caring.” So, does she have an eating disorder? Victoria says she doesn't, so any speculation to the contrary is just that: speculation.

Victoria has eaten the same meal for 25 years.

But in that same 2006 article, Victoria added, "I think there’s a big difference between someone having an eating disorder and someone who is controlled about what they eat. There’s a big difference, and every now and then of course I go out and eat what I like. But I do try to be quite disciplined in the way that I eat.”

It's worth noting, however, that Victoria has some very unusual eating habits. In fact, she has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years: grilled fish and steamed vegetables. The choice to eat such a restrictive diet comes from Victoria's desire to avoid any flare-ups with her skin, New York Post reports.

While some fans online have pointed out that Victoria's habits likely hint at disordered eating, at least, it's important to remember that there can be a number of reasons why someone has a self-imposed restrictive diet, including sensory issues or dietary requirements. So, even though fans believe they know what's going on with Victoria's eating habits, it's all just speculation and rumor.