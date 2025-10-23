Victoria Beckham Seems to Offer Hint About Truth to Husband David's Cheating Rumors "To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters, and at that time we needed to fight for each other." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 23 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrity couples are a dime a dozen, but few are as public and beloved as David and Victoria Beckham. As a worldwide soccer star, David's fame is perhaps only eclipsed by the fact that his wife is a model and former SPICE Girl, Posh Spice. Through the years, they've faced their fair share of ups and downs as they navigated a 26-year-and-counting marriage.

But among those ups and downs has been a persistent rumor that David cheated on Victoria. The latter finally seemed to address the rumors in a podcast interview, answering the burning question of fans: Did he cheat? Here's what we know.

Did David Beckham cheat on his wife Victoria?

David and Victoria have been married for more than 25 years, but rumors of David's alleged infidelity have followed them nearly that long. And it seems like Victoria is finally talking about it. As much as she ever has, anyway.

While on a Oct. 22, 2025, interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, Victoria talked about their relationship and came as close as she ever has to discussing the alleged infidelity. In 2004, David's former assistant, Rebecca Loos, said that they were having an affair, according to USA Today. Alex seemed to allude to this allegation while on the podcast.

Victoria replied, "We've had so much thrown at us. We were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary. By the way, people said it wouldn't work. 26 years! We've had so much thrown at us, and we've always just been there together and ridden the storm." Unfortunately, Victoria didn't exactly clear things up, but this is as close as she has been to talking about the issue in a long time.

After the allegations first surfaced, the two steadfastly refused to discuss the issue in detail in public. In a 2023 documentary, David shared, "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters, and at that time, we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life." Which sounds more like a confirmation than a denial, but only they know the truth.

David and Victoria share four kids together.

Meanwhile, the pair has been pretty busy building a life together. They tied the knot in 1999, and they have welcomed four children together since then: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

In a 2015 Mother's Day letter, Victoria wrote, "They are a wonder to me every day. From playing sport to lounging on the sofa, each of my children fill every second with laughter, music and discussion. They are kind-hearted and well-mannered and have incredibly enquiring minds, and I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by these phenomenal human beings" (excerpt via People).