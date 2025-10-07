Does Victoria Beckham Have Any Siblings? Inside the Superstar’s Family Dynamic As one-fifth of the legendary Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has been a superstar for nearly 30 years. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 7 2025, 6:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one-fifth of the legendary Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham has been a superstar for nearly 30 years. However, even as fans can likely cite the many details of her career, they may not be as well-versed in her life away from the stage, specifically her upbringing and siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of her upcoming (and highly anticipated) self-titled Netflix docuseries, interest in Victoria Beckham’s personal life has increased, and the inquiries include details about her family life and children with husband and sports icon, David Beckham, and also about her life pre-fame.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Victoria Beckham have any siblings?

Yes, she does. Victoria is the oldest of three children born to Jacqueline Adams and Anthony Williams Adams. She has a younger sister, Louise, and a younger brother, Christian. While both siblings keep a much lower profile than their famous sister, there are a few details about them that give insight into them.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Per Life & Style, Louise, like Victoria, also has four children, and has been divorced twice — from Hayden Isted in 2007 and from Darren Flood in 2014. She previously owned the fashion boutique Hidden Closet in Hoddesdon, England. As for Christian, he is completely out of the spotlight and details of his life are not made public.

Following her viral comments in husband David Beckham’s 2023 docuseries, ‘Beckham,’ Victoria opened up in an interview about her childhood.

In a one-on-one interview with Nicole Kidman for Vogue Australia, the fashion designer explained her “working class” comments that hilariously went viral due to her saying that she came from a working-class background despite her father having a Rolls-Royce growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

“You know, my dad had a Rolls-Royce and he also had a white van,” Victoria began. “I came from a working-class background, and so my dad in the '80s, he was an entrepreneur; he started his business with my mum at the kitchen table, and he did very well, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce.”

“We went to a regular school and we didn’t live in a big house and the minute he made money he went and bought himself a Rolls-Royce,” she continued. “One day we’d go to school in the Rolls-Royce and one day we’d go in the van because he’d still work, he was an electrical wholesaler and he was very much a worker.” Victoria recalled that she and her siblings preferred to keep a low profile regarding their upgraded financial situation and didn’t want their peers to see them in the Rolls-Royce.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Me and my siblings used to beg him, ‘can we please go to school in the white van?’ Like, we were mortified at the idea of going in the Rolls-Royce,” she told the outlet. “How things have changed! Nowadays, I’d be like, ‘don’t worry about the van, let’s go in the Roller!’ But in those days, we just wanted to fit in.”