Home > Entertainment > Music What Are the Spice Girls Worth? From Loaded to Lost Fortunes It won't come as a huge surprise that Victoria Beckham is the wealthiest former member of the Spice Girls. By Melissa Willets Apr. 23 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

If you were alive in the 1990s, then you know how iconic the Spice Girls were. Even if you didn't experience the obsession firsthand, we're betting you know every word of "Wannabe."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Given the immense popularity and enduring fame of the five members of the Spice Girls, how much is each member's net worth? Read on to learn about the bank accounts of Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton. Who has the most money? Who blew most of it? And what did the ladies do after their iconic girl group broke up? Details ahead!

Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice")

Source: Getty Images

It won't come as a huge surprise that Victoria Beckham is the wealthiest former member of the Spice Girls. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her wealth is estimated to be a staggering $450 million.

Article continues below advertisement

To be fair, this jaw-dropping figure, well, figures in the combined net worth of her husband David Beckham, a former international superstar in the soccer world.

Article continues below advertisement

You also have to consider that Victoria has launched a hugely successful clothing brand since the Spice Girls dissolved. Given her immense bank account, it's estimated that the trend setter owns a handbag collection that alone totals in the neighborhood of $2 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice")

While not as loaded as Victoria, Geri Halliwell has certainly accumulated an enviable net worth over the course of her career. Indeed, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Geri is worth a cool $40 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Her net worth is a result of being part of the Spice Girls, obviously, but since the group broke up, Geri, who is an author of multiple books, also embarked upon a solo career and starred on reality shows such as The X Factor UK.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel B ("Scary Spice")

Melanie Brown is worth significantly less than some of her former fellow Spice Girls. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her bank account amounts to just $6 million.

Article continues below advertisement

So what happened to all of Mel's cash? During her 2017 divorce proceedings from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, her lawyer said the loss of dough was "sustained through improvident lifestyle choices."

Article continues below advertisement

Those choices included extravagant cars, handbags, and holidays that ultimately left the former America's Got Talent judge close to broke by the end of her 10-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Melanie C ("Sporty Spice")

Melanie Chisholm, better known of course as "Sporty Spice," is worth $30 million today, per Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to her earnings from her time in the most famous girl group of all time, Melanie has released several solo albums. Much like a few of her fellow former groupmates, Mel C has appeared on reality programs like X Factor Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice")