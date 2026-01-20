Brooklyn Beckham Could Lose Millions for Spilling His Parents’ Tea on Instagram The celebrity nepo baby discussed his feud with his parents in a scathing January 2026 Instagram post. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 20 2026, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Up until recently, A-listers Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham and David Beckham have managed to share the details of their long-term marriage and family life whenever and however they choose. But after years of going back an forth with their son, Brooklyn Beckham, the celebrity nepo baby spoke out about their issues on his terms.

In a January 2026 Instagram Stories thread, Brooklyn accused his parents of keeping their feud going by allegedly sharing details of their disagreements with the press. He also claimed that Victoria and David tried to bribe him out of the rights to his famous name due to him marrying his wife, actor Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn further shared that his parents have tried sabotaging his relationship since before his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children," he wrote in the post. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

The drama between the celebrity child and his parents could sabotage several luxurious items he's reportedly set to inherit from his parents. The items have some fans wondering what else makes up his net worth.

What is Brooklyn Beckham's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooklyn has a net worth of $10 million. While both of his parents were famous and rich before he was born, Brooklyn has tried to make a name for himself outside of them. In 2014, he launched his modeling career, appearing in editorials for Vogue and The New York Times Style Magazine, and for campaigns for Burberry, the latter he snagged at just 16 years old. Despite wanting to create a lane for himself, Brooklyn was often criticized for the perceived notion that he only booked certain jobs because of who his parents are.

Though the nepo baby concerns continued, he didn't let the comments stop him from finding his footing in the artistic space. In 2017, he released a photo collection book called What I See. The book is described as "a glimpse behind the scenes into the life of Brooklyn Beckham through his own words and featuring a highly curated collection of his own photographs."

Brooklyn also accepted an internship with photographer Rankin in the U.K. and gained his own audience as an influencer. In 2021, Beckham launched the "Cookin' With Brooklyn" video series, and the New York Post reported that more than 60 professionals were involved in creating each episode and that it cost $100,000 per episode to make the show.

Brooklyn Pelz Beckham Photographer, Model, Chef Net worth: $10 Million Brooklyn Pelz Beckham is an English photographer, chef, and former model. He's also the eldest son of athlete David Beckham and singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. Birth date: March 4, 1999 Birth place: Westminster, London, England Birth name: Brooklyn Joseph Beckham Father: David Beckham Mother: Victoria Beckham Marriages: Nicola Pelz ​(m. 2022) Siblings: Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham could lose millions in inheritance after discussing his parents online.

Although Brooklyn is making strides without his parents' help, his decision to speak out against his parents could cost him multiple family heirlooms. According to Hello! Magazine, his Instagram rant could result in him losing out on several luxury watches his parents own, including Rolex, Tudor, and Patek Philippe. The heirlooms are reportedly worth $10 million and were set aside for the couple to give to their firstborn, Brooklyn.

"Historically, heirlooms were often passed to the oldest child simply because they were seen as the keeper of the family's story," watch evaluation expert Arif Mughal told the outlet. "There was a sense of responsibility in looking after something meaningful and eventually passing it on again. Giving something to the eldest child is a marker of lineage and continuity."

Brooklyn has previously discussed the watches his father passed down to him as he's matured, including a Steve McQueen Rolex Submariner21 with a leather strap when he turned 18 and, in the years that followed, three more Rolex watches: a green Submariner, a red and black GMT-Master II and a blue and black GMT-Master II.

While Brooklyn's parents haven't confirmed they're holding any watches from him, they likely don't appreciate what he said in his scathing posts, where he accused them of ruining his wedding with their behavior, which allegedly included Victoria dancing inappropriately on him.