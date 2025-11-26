Distractify
Nicolas Pépé's Net Worth Speaks to His Stardom in the World of Soccer

Nicolas Pépé might be on the way toward marriage.

Published Nov. 26 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET

What Is Nicolas Pépé's Net Worth?
Anyone who knows anything about the world of soccer knows that if you're pretty good, you can get paid a lot of money to play. While soccer isn't the biggest sport in the United States, globally, its popularity is unrivaled. Nicolas Pépé is not the most famous soccer player in the world, but he's doing just fine.

Following headlines about his girlfriend, many want to know more about what Nicolas's net worth is.

While he's not the highest-paid soccer player in the world, it's fair to say that his net worth is substantial. Here's what we know.

Nicolas Pépé playing for Arsenal.
What is Nicolas Pépé's net worth?

Nicolas is currently a forward for Villarreal, and his estimated net worth is $32 million, per Reality Tea. That net worth stems chiefly from his earnings from playing soccer and from the endorsement deals he has received based on his play. While that isn't the most a soccer player has ever made, it does speak to how lucrative playing in professional soccer can be if you have the talent and charisma to make a name for yourself.

Nicolas Pépé

Professional soccer player

Net worth: $32 million

Nicolas Pépé is a professional soccer player who currently plays for Villarreal. Born in France, Nicolas plays for the Ivory Coast national team and has been playing professional soccer for almost a decade now. His net worth stems chiefly from his earnings as a player and from endorsement deals.

Birthdate: May 29, 1995

Birthplace: Mantes-la-Jolie, France

Birth Name: Nicolas Pépé

Team: Villareal

Who is Nicolas's girlfriend, Teanna Trump?

Nicolas is in the news in part because rumors are swirling that he is set to marry Teanna Trump, and former adult film actor and OnlyF--- creator. Given her name, many wondered if Teanna had any connection to the U.S. president, but Teanna Trump is a stage name, and her real name is Keanna Nichele Jones. The two have been publicly dating for more than a year, so rumors of an engagement aren't exactly a surprise.

While we don't know for sure whether the two of them are actually engaged, or how that rumor started, Teanna has made it clear that she's committed to their relationship. Of course, Nicolas is hugely successful in more than just his love life, but his relationship with Teanna is a subject of particular envy.

At just 30 years old, Nicolas's net worth could continue to grow in the years to come, although that largely depends on what kind of career he builds for himself and how well he manages his money. $32 million is nothing to sneeze at, though, especially given that his playing career isn't over yet.

Whether he's ready to settle down with Teanna or not, it seems like their relationship has been going strong for some time. And, given the remarkable success he's already achieved, it seems totally possible that they could have a very happy life in semi-retirement whenever he decides to leave the soccer pitch for good.

