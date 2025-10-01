The Surprising "Cocaine Clause" in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Prenup Apparently, Keith is in line to receive a lot of money! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 1 2025, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When you’re someone like Nicole Kidman, it only makes sense to enter into a marriage with a prenup. It usually protects your assets from division, especially those you acquired before marriage, and keeps a person from having to take on debts they didn’t contribute to racking up. In a case like Nicole's, the point of a prenup would ideally be to protect her fortune, which Celebrity Net Worth estimates at around $250 million.

Oddly enough, it seems the Big Little Lies star agreed to some unusual clauses in the prenup she signed with Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006 and filed for divorce from in 2025 after 19 years of marriage. One such clause supposedly states that she agrees to pay him a certain amount of money each year he remains sober. Let’s get into all the intricate details of the document.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's prenup contains an unusual clause.

Among the various clauses included in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s prenup, which the public hasn’t seen in full, there’s one reportedly tied directly to Keith’s sobriety. According to RadarOnline, there’s a “cocaine clause” stipulating that Keith would receive $600,000 for each year they were married, as long as the singer remained sober, meaning no drugs or alcohol.

Since they were married from 2006 until their split in 2025, that would put him in line to receive around $11 million. That’s right, $11 million if he, in fact, kept his end of the bargain and remained sober.

For those who don’t know, Keith had a storied history with drugs and alcohol use and was actually dealing with alcohol addiction at the time of their marriage. But let’s back up for a moment. Nicole and Keith met at the beginning of 2005 at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, but it wasn’t until months later that they actually spoke on the phone. While they exchanged phone numbers at the gala, it wasn’t until months later that Keith used the digits, per People.

They got engaged in May 2006 and married in Sydney, Australia, in June 2006. Four months after their wedding, Nicole arranged an intervention for Keith to address his alcohol addiction, which led him to check into rehab.

After undergoing three months of treatment, Keith’s rep confirmed to People that he had been released. From there, things seemed to be looking good for the couple, as they went on to welcome two children: daughter Sunday Rose in June 2008 and second child Faith Margaret in December 2010.

Some people think the ‘cocaine’ clause in Nicole Kidman’s prenup is a good thing.

Nicole’s divorce from Keith was a jaw-dropper for many, but finding out about the clause that could put him in line to receive $11 million? That’s an even bigger pill to swallow. While some can’t understand why Nicole would ever sign anything like this, others think it’s a smart move.

In the comments on a critical video about Nicole’s prenup, one person wrote, “I think this type of payment schedule is in fact the protection she needs… if she didn’t have this payment schedule, they’d be splitting her net worth (from the last 20 years) 50/50.” Many other comments echoed the same sentiment.

