'Supergirl' Star Nicole Maines Is So Much More Than an Actress

When Nicole was making a name for herself in the role of Nia Nal on Supergirl, she opened up in a LinkedIn series called #OutOnLinkedIn about her experience transitioning. "I transitioned very, very young and I was very, very blessed and very lucky to grow up in the environment that I did and to have the parents that I did," she explained.

"They were never outright belligerent of me, and they never sat me down and told me that I was wrong and that I was going to hell for who I was."