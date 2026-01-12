If There Was an Award for Great Parents, Nikki Glaser's Folks Would Win Every Year "It was so much easier to become successful because I had parents that believed in me." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 11 2026, 7:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@edgeular

Because Nikki Glaser is known for her searing ability to roast people down to a shell of their former selves, it's easy to think of her as intimidating. However, Nikki comes across as earnest and sweet in interviews and often speaks lovingly about her parents. Throughout her career, Nikki has included her folks in various endeavors, which often led to delightfully cringy moments.

The world really got to know the people who raised Nikki when she created a reality show around moving back in with her parents, during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not surprising that I'm back home during a pandemic," Nikki told the Kirkwood City Lifestyle. "I've always wanted to be near my parents when the world felt scary." Let's meet the parents!

Nikki Glaser's parents are the coolest.

Nikki's dad, E.J. Glaser, was a guest on the Fathering Excellence podcast in June 2020 where he told the host he was an aspiring musician growing up. When it was time to grow up, E.J. got a job in cable television as a director of sales for Warner Communications. After E.J. and his wife Julie had two daughters within 18 months of each other, they decided Julie would become a stay-at-home mom.

E.J. left the world of cable television for a job selling advertising for an independent contracting business started by his brother. The hours were better, but the pay wasn't as good. Still, E.J. said he and Julie always had a blast with the kids. When Nikki was six, the family moved to St. Louis where E.J. found a better job. They moved from Cincinnati, where Julie's family lived, but the transition went pretty smoothly. They are still in St. Louis.

Regarding how they parented, E.J. credited Julie with doing the lion's share of work at home. He was the bread winner and she took care of the house and kids until he could spend time with Nikki and her sister after work. E.J. never shied away from showing his children unconditional love.

Nikki loved living with her parents.

We got to know Nikki's parents thanks to her reality show, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?. E.J. and Julie were with Nikki in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. "My mom was going on the Kelly Clarkson show with me, and I was also bringing my parents backstage for my appearance on Conan O'Brien," said Nikki to the Kirkwood City Lifestyle. Then everyone was canceled.