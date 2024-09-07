Home > Viral News > Influencers Nikocado Avocado Secretly Lost 250 Pounds While Still Posting on YouTube — Here's How "I am always two steps ahead." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 7 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Influencer Nikocado Avocado's health has been making headlines for years. Since starting his YouTube channel, dedicated mostly to mukbang content, in 2014, Nikocado has gained a lot of weight, prompting many of his fans to share their concerns. However, in his latest video titled, "Two Steps Ahead," Nikocado took off a panda mascot mask to reveal his drastic weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life," Nikocado shared in the viral video. "Today, I woke up from a very long dream but I also woke up having lost 250 pounds off of my body. Just yesterday, people were calling me sick, and fat, and boring, and irrelevant." Nikocado was then joined by his pet parrot, Mr. Noodle, for a mukbang video where he opened up about his health journey.

Source: YouTube Nikocado Avocado before weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikocado Avocado revealed how he hid 250 pound weight loss from followers.

Calling the last eight years a "really bad dream," an emotional Nikocado told his followers that he has woken up and is excited about what's next. Nikocado then shared a video on his channel Nikocado Avocado 2, where he will be posting his videos going forward. So, how did he hide his weight loss while still posting to YouTube?

“I haven’t made a video for like two years," which means all the videos he has been sharing were prerecorded. As expected, fans were shocked by the transformation and reveal. "The way Nikocado went from 'just water weight' to 250 pounds lighter is the biggest internet redemption arc ever," one subscriber commented before another added, "This man took the whole internet for a ride. I can't even lie, i respect it."

Article continues below advertisement

A third chimed in, "Unironically this is probably one of if not THE biggest plot twist in the history of YouTube."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the weight loss, Nikocado opened up about his insecurities.

"I'm not sure if people like me or if they want to hear from me," he said in his second video titled "hi." However, subscribers shouldn't expect healthier mukbangs. Nikocado proceeded to eat a huge plate of cheesy noodles, which he estimated was over 5,000 calories.