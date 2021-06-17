Leigh Bardugo Fans Rejoice! A 'Ninth House' TV Show Is in the Works

Leigh Bardugo Fans Rejoice! A 'Ninth House' TV Show Is in the WorksBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 17 2021, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Fans of Shadow and Bone are probably familiar with Leigh Bardugo's other work, Ninth House. The book follows Galaxy "Alex" Stern and her experiences at Yale University. Alex finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving ghosts and secret societies in a hair-raising good time. The highly anticipated new adult novel made waves upon its release, and now, Amazon Studios has picked it up for a television show!
Read on to find out everything we know about Amazon's Ninth House TV show.
When is the 'Ninth House' release date?
On June 16, 2021, Leigh Bardugo posted to Instagram to let fans know of an impending social media hiatus as she works on adapting Ninth House for Amazon Studios. She is the executive producer for the show, much like her role in the Shadow and Bone Netflix adaptation. Unlike Shadow and Bone, Leigh will serve as a writer on the show.
A Ninth House television adaptation was announced by Deadline in 2019, less than two days after the book was released. Reportedly, HBO and Hulu were both interested in snatching up an adaptation of the book, which triggered a bidding war after 350,000 copies were ordered for its first print run. Pouya Shahbazian (the Divergent film series), head of film and TV at New Leaf, will serve as a fellow executive producer.
At present, there is no set release date for the Ninth House television show, as Leigh has only begun to write the script. Hopefully, fans will get an announcement from Amazon by the end of summer when Leigh intends to end her social media hiatus.
Will Leigh still be working on 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2?
As noted in her Instagram post, Leigh is, as they say, booked and busy. She confirmed that she will not only be writing the Ninth House television adaptation but also the sequel to Ninth House, as well as continuing work as executive producer on Shadow and Bone Season 2. Recently, it was confirmed that Shadow and Bone was renewed for a second season, and the second season has already been written.
Hopefully, with Season 2 pre-written, Leigh can turn her full attention to Ninth House and its sequels. Fans have been eager for a sequel to Ninth House, which is anticipated to be a five-book series (the first book in the series arrived in 2019). Perhaps there will be one book per season? Fans can only hope!
Who is in the 'Ninth House' cast?
With the Ninth House script recently underway, it's safe to say all casting announcements likely won't happen for a while. It's also safe to say that whoever ends up in the roles of the main characters will have large shoes to fill, especially in the hearts of fans who swooned over mysterious (and dreamy) Daniel Arlington, or "Darlington."
There is a lot yet to be decided about the Ninth House television series, but fans are excited it's finally happening. And 2022 could be the year of Leigh Bardugo, with Shadow and Bone Season 2 anticipated for that time frame, a new Ninth House book on the way, and the Ninth House TV show kicking into gear. No matter what your favorite Leigh Bardugo work is, it might be brought to life soon enough.
Shadow and Bone Season 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix.