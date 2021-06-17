Leigh Bardugo Fans Rejoice! A 'Ninth House' TV Show Is in the Works

Fans of Shadow and Bone are probably familiar with Leigh Bardugo's other work, Ninth House. The book follows Galaxy "Alex" Stern and her experiences at Yale University. Alex finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving ghosts and secret societies in a hair-raising good time. The highly anticipated new adult novel made waves upon its release, and now, Amazon Studios has picked it up for a television show!

Read on to find out everything we know about Amazon's Ninth House TV show.