Noah Syndergaard Gets Candid About Politics and Fans Are Split on His Take A White House visit, bold quotes, and a fresh spotlight are changing how fans view the former All-Star pitcher. By Darrell Marrow Updated May 13 2026, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former MLB star Noah Syndergaard is sharing his political opinions, and some fans are surprised by where he stands. The former New York Mets pitcher is now drawing attention after he praised President Donald Trump, appeared on conservative-leaning sports media, and took a jab at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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The Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in 2010 with the No. 38 overall pick, and the Mets later acquired him in the 2012 R.A. Dickey trade. Noah quickly became one of the Mets’ hottest young players. But now folks are looking into his politics, they want to know where he stands and where his support lies.

Source: Mega

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What is Noah Syndergaard’s politics?

Based on his recent public comments, Noah appears to lean conservative and pro-Donald Trump. He has not just casually nodded toward Trump either. During a Fox News appearance after visiting the White House for a Presidential Fitness Test event, Noah said meeting Trump felt like a dream.

"It's a dream come true, I'm riding this bliss in this moment," he said. "I really just don't quite understand the negativity or the pessimism he gets from the media and some of the population of this nation because he's just such a patriotic guy, and he cares so much [about] everybody and the health of this nation and the health of this world."

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The White House event focused on Trump’s move to revive the Presidential Physical Fitness Award. According to AP, Trump announced the revival on May 5 as part of a push to bring an annual fitness test back to U.S. schools. Noah attended as one of the athletes connected to the event. Trump also introduced him by his famous nickname and said he looked like “Thor.”

Noah’s comments about Mamdani pushed the conversation even further. During his OutKick interview, he criticized the current state of the Mets and took aim at Mamdani, who became New York City mayor in January. Noah called New York a great city, but said a “lunatic” was running it. He also criticized Mamdani’s age and background, saying the mayor “never really held an actual job beforehand.” When Tomi Lahren asked what advice he would give the struggling Mets, Noah fired another shot. “Stop hanging out with socialist mayors,” he exclaimed.

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Source: Mega

Noah Syndergaard’s baseball career was less polarizing.

Noah had a triumphant run as a New York player. His best season came in 2016, when he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts. MLB’s stats page lists Noah’s career record at 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA, 164 games, 162 starts, 941.1 innings pitched, 928 strikeouts, and a 1.20 WHIP. He also hit six home runs as a batter, which only added to his larger-than-life Mets era.