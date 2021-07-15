NFL Star Richard Sherman Was Arrested After Wife Ashley Moss's 911 Call

According to The Sun , Ashley is currently an entrepreneur and owner of US Nails, a nail salon in Renton, Wash. She is also the executive director of Blanket Coverage , a foundation in Richard's name with the goal "to provide students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can more adequately achieve their goals."

While it is not clear how the pair met, they do share two children: Rayden, born in 2015, and Avery, born in 2016.

In a twist of fate, Rayden was born just days after Richard participated in Super Bowl XLIX; his son was welcomed into the world on February 5, 2015, written as 2/5/15. Richard's jersey number at the time was 25.

The family currently resides in Seattle.