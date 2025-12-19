Noam Chomsky Commands a Pretty Modest Net Worth, but Travels in Wealthy Circles Noam Chomsky's net worth is less than many of Jeffrey Epstein's friends. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 19 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although he's been famous in some circles for decades, Noam Chomsky has come to an entirely new level of prominence thanks to his appearance in photos related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Article continues below advertisement

While Chomsky has not been accused of anything, his chumminess with Epstein and those in his circle has led some to wonder both what Chomsky knew about Epstein's behavior, and also how much money he has. While he was never as rich as the men he hung around with, Chomsky's net worth is nothing to sneeze at. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

What is Noam Chomsky's net worth?

Chomsky's net worth is roughly $500,000, per Celebrity Net Worth. That net worth comes from a career teaching at universities, including MIT and the University of Arizona, and from writing more than 150 books over the course of his career. He is not one of the most popular authors in America, but over the course of his long life of public thought and debate, he has become one of the most prolific.

Noam Chomsky Professor Net worth: $500,000 Noam Chomsky is a professor and public intellectual who first came to prominence for an essay he wrote opposing the Vietnam War. He has written more than 150 books, and his net worth stems primarily from teaching salaries and book sales. Birthdate: Dec. 7, 1928 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Penn. Birth Name: Avram Noam Chomsky Father: William Chomsky Mother: Elsie Simonofsky

Article continues below advertisement

What did Noam Chomsky know about Jeffrey Epstein?

Although for most of his public career, Chomsky has been viewed as a liberal, part of the shock of seeing his name in the Epstein photos is that he seems to be quite friendly with hard-right figures like Steve Bannon. What's unclear, though, is how much Chomsky might have known about Epstein's criminal activity, and whether he was friendly with the millionaire in spite of those allegations or because he didn't believe they were true.

New photos from the House Oversight Committee of Noam Chomsky speaking directly with Jeffrey Epstein on the latter's plane. pic.twitter.com/QlpCivXSW1 — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) December 18, 2025 Source: X/@Seamus_Malek

Article continues below advertisement

While appearance in these photos doesn't make you guilty of anything, the photographic evidence can go some way toward sullying the legacy of the people who appear in the photos. Some appearances are expected or unsurprising, but Chomsky is not a billionaire. The two of them apparently met after Epstein's 2008 sex trafficking charge, and were friendly at least through 2017.

Email communications confirm the length of time the two were connected, and also feature an email in which Chomsky goes out of his way to sing Epstein's praises. "Once, when we were discussing the Oslo agreements, Jeffrey picked up the phone and called the Norwegian diplomat who supervised them, leading to a lively interchange," Chomsky wrote. "On another occasion, Jeffrey arranged a meeting with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, whose record I had studied carefully and written about."