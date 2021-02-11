6 Non-Alcoholic Valentine's Day Mocktails to Try

It's almost Valentine's Day, and whether you're spending it alone or with someone else, you deserve to drink (and eat) well. But if you did Dry January, or just choose not to drink, you might be feeling left out with all of these Valentine's Day cocktail recipes floating around.

Most cocktail recipes can easily be turned into mocktails by either omitting the alcohol or switching it with your favorite non-alcoholic substitute (there are a variety of non-alcoholic gins, vodkas, and more).