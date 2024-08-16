Home > Entertainment > Movies 15 Movies That Aren't Horror but Have Seriously Spine-Tingling Moments The "thumb dudes" in 'Spy Kids' were enough to change one Redditor's opinion about the movie entirely. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 16 2024, 6:41 p.m. ET Source: Columbia Pictures;Imagine Entertainment;RLJE Films;Touchstone Pictures;Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

15 Innocent-Looking Movies with Scenes That’ll Haunt Your Dreams

Source: Disney;Allied Filmmakers;Skellington Productions

Aunt Spiker and Aunt Sponge were living it up in James and the Giant Peach, but the scenes with the rhino left '90s kids shaking under their covers. And speaking of films that aren’t technically horror but have scenes that make them feel like they should be, we’ve rounded up more movies that aren't horror flicks but definitely have moments creepy enough to make us question their ratings (kidding, but not really).

'Spy Kids' — 2001

Source: Troublemaker Studios;Dimension Films

One Redditor wasn’t exactly a fan of "the thumb dudes," while @GraceREEE found "the part where they played that one song backwards to reveal the hidden message" downright chilling.

'Alice in Wonderland' — 1951

Source: Disney

"The original Alice in Wonderland. It terrified me as a kid that she couldn’t find her way home, nobody was really helping her, she was just stuck." — @kclark2293 on Reddit

'My Girl' — 1991

Source: Columbia Pictures;Imagine Entertainment;RLJE Films

A former Redditor shared why they were afraid of bees for a while after watching the early '90s classic My Girl. "My Girl when Macaulay Culkin gets stung to death by bees. Childhood me was scared of bees for quite a while."

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' — 1988

Source: Touchstone Pictures

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Not so much now, but as a child seeing a cartoon die while getting dipped in acid was horrifying," said Redditor @onlywhendrinking000. Apparently, Tim Curry auditioned for the role of Judge Doom but was turned down because he was too scary. Interesting.

'Mars Attacks' — 1996

Source: Warner Bros.

"As a child I had nightmares for years that the aliens from Mars Attacks were under my bed and would disintegrate me with that gun of theirs." — @itwasntme3 on Reddit

'Pinocchio' — 1940

Source: Disney

"I'm surprised I was never traumatized by Disney's Pinocchio as a child, because watching it as an adult, there are moments that are straight=up nightmare fuel." — @neohylanmay on Reddit "Children literally screaming for their mamas as they're sold into slavery. F--g horrifying." — @goldeee on Reddit

'The Brave Little Toaster' — 1987

Source: Disney

"The Brave Little Toaster ... that'll mess with you as a kid." — @scrub_express on Reddit "As creepy as the Magnet Crane is, the A/C going nuts is the most horrifying part of the film." — @GodFeedethTheRavens on Reddit

'Coraline' — 2009

The graphics definitely deserve their kudos, but swapping your parents for ones with buttons trying to turn your eyes into buttons? Not exactly a family-friendly touch!

'Labyrinth' — 1986

Source: Shout! Studios

"It's my partners favorite childhood film and I joke it's the reason she is weird. It's scary in a creepy way." — @cjw007 on Reddit "Bowie’s bulge is seared into my dreams." — @bjernsthekid on Reddit

'James and the Giant Peach' — 1996

Source: Disney;Allied Filmmakers;Skellington Productions

"My brother and I made our parents throw the VHS out. I still can’t watch it." — @Promisepromise on Reddit And let’s not forget Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker — their faces alone are enough to haunt your dreams!

'Jumanji' — 1995

Source: TriStar Pictures

"I still firmly believe Jumanji IS a kids horror movie." — @_NotImpressed on Reddit

'The Wizard of Oz' — 1939

Source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

"Bruh, the flying monkeys gave me nightmares well into my adulthood. Could never understand the hype around this film and how people didn’t see it as super creepy." — @KnuckleBuster111 on Reddit

'The Truman Show' — 1998

Source: Paramount Pictures

"His belief that he was living in the real world was so complete for so long. The idea that at any moment your world could start fracturing apart into a horror story like that ... I get the shivers." — @PleaseIgnoreMeNSA on Reddit

'Return to Oz' — 1985

Source: Disney;Silver Screen Partners

"DOROTHY GAAAAAAAAAALE!" Those two words alone are enough to give you the shivers.

'The Dark Crystal' — 1982

Source: Universal Pictures;Sony Pictures Home Entertainment;United International Pictures;ITC Entertainment