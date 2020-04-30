There Could Be a Second Season of 'Normal People'... in 10 Years

Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan captivate viewers with their tumultuous love story, and we're dying to know if they get the happily ever after we've been rooting for since episode one. But will there be a Season 2 to satisfy all of our wishes?

Normal People just dropped on Hulu, but most of us have already gobbled up every episode of the first season in one sitting. With a show that good, it's hard not to.

Will there be a 'Normal People' Season 2?

It's really difficult to tell whether or not a second season is possible for Normal People. The Hulu series was based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, and it ends on the same note — with Connell going off to America to continue his education, leaving his relationship with Marianne in an uncertain limbo that left readers dying to know the conclusion.

Source: Hulu

This means that right now, there isn't content for a second season to be based on, making it harder to execute (think: the last season of Game of Thrones). But that doesn't mean the show's cast and creators wouldn't love to be a part of another installment. In fact, despite there not being any content to go off of for a Season 2, director Lenny Abrahamson said he already has some plans for it... just not as soon as we would like.

“I have a fantasy of doing a kind of 10-year seeing where they are in 10 years time sort of thing, if I’m not too decrepit at that point,” he told RadioTimes. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, who play Marianne and Connell respectively, have both said they would be open to doing another season. “Series 1 is the book," Paul told NME. "But we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”

Source: Hulu

“That’s what’s so wonderful about the book," Daisy added. "At the end, they’re very much alive and you’re left not knowing where they’re gonna go. It’s upsetting to read, but it’s also quite thrilling and realistic. We’ve left the series in a similar way. I think it’s quite interesting to leave it open.”

So it looks like we could have a Season 2, though no time in the near future. However, if you're a fan of Sally's novels, there is another series in the works based on her other book, Conversations With Friends, so you have something to look forward to in the meantime.