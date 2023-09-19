Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok NYFW PR Girl Fight Explained A video have gone viral of a girl fighting with a PR person at NYFW, New York Fashion Week. We explain what actually went down. Read on. By Allison Hunt Sep. 18 2023, Published 9:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@shopsyro

The Gist: A video went viral of a PR person and a girl getting into a fight at NYFW.

An influencer was trying to get into the party and offended them therefore being denied.

The PR person just happens to be a big deal and runs doors at top clubs all over the city.

Article continues below advertisement

NYFW has been all over our social media feeds. The fits. The celebrities. The lewks. The pomp. The circumstance. Anna Delvey having a fashion show on her roof since she's under house arrest. It is truly giving us everything we want.

You know what else it's giving? The drama. And this time is at the door of a NYFW afterparty between a very powerful PR rep and an influencer trying to get into the party. What actually happened? We explain it all below.

Article continues below advertisement

The NYFW PR Girl Fight Explained.

The video posted by @shopsyro on TikTok has 9.4 million views as of writing this article. It shows a man whom the creator calls "Mullet Babe" and a woman fighting at a door.

In the video, we hear Mullet Babe say, "You're from Canada so you don't fucking know. That's why you're not coming in. You're not welcome because I don't like you." The woman says, "You are not the PR person," to which Mullet Babe says, "I am a PR person you dumb fuck." As the video continues, Mullet Babe goes, "I wish you well," over and over and the woman says that she is not speaking to him. The woman ends up leaving because she is not getting into the party.

Article continues below advertisement

The creator of TikTok replied to a comment with another Vvdeo explaining the context of what went down: Okay. So here's what happened. Everybody was waiting in line. We're outside an after-party for something. And then this girl, super rude to everyone, cuts the entire line and then demands that she's a paid influencer...What's a paid influencer? Screaming that she's getting paid. She needs to be inside... and then she turns around and points at the rest of us waiting in line and being like, "I'm being paid to be here, unlike these moochers...".

Article continues below advertisement

Shopsyro was very much on the side of the PR person at the door, saying that the woman was the villain. And who is the woman you ask? She goes by Moxeb on both TikTok and Instagram and has a pretty big following: 191.7K on TikTok and 63.1K on Instagram.

But more importantly, who is Mullet Babe? Well, that is one Markus Kelle. And he not only is a doorman, he is THE doorman. So much so, that The New York Times has even written about him.