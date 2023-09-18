Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "You're a Hero" — Woman Saves a Child From Choking to Death at a Restaurant A now-viral video shows a woman rushing into a restaurant and saving a little boy from choking to death. Stick around for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 18 2023, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@itscharislove

When it comes to parental fears, one of the biggest is choking. It's nerve-wracking and scary to give your little ones solid food; there's a very real possibility that choking can occur at any time and at any age. But if you take the proper precautions, you can help reduce your child's risk of choking.

Article continues below advertisement

Take it from TikTok creator Charis Putmon (@itscharislove), who recently shared footage of the time she saved a little boy from choking to death at a restaurant. We don't know about you, but she's a hero in our eyes! Read on for further details. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

Source: TikTok/@sarahdawn7

Article continues below advertisement

A woman saved a child from choking to death at a restaurant.

In the nearly 40-second video, a mom holds her son in her arms before realizing he's choking. She immediately sets him down, reaches into his mouth, and urges him to "spit it out." She calls for help as she and her husband do all they can to help their son.

Eventually, a group of people walk into the restaurant, and one of the women (Charis) springs into action to help. One of Charis's friends tells the couple that she's a nurse and will save their son — and that she does. Charis gives the child the Heimlich maneuver, and just seconds later, he spits out the item.

Article continues below advertisement

@itscharislove Yall I still have chills from this! It all happened so fast and we had just walked in! And where we were seated, God is always 10 steps ahead! To God be the glory!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #savealife ♬ original sound - 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚜 🦋

The boy's sobbing mom immediately embraces Charis as the rest of the group checks up on the young boy. In the end, everyone exchanges hugs — and we're left crying at our phone screens. "Y'all, I still have chills from this! It all happened so fast, and we had just walked in!" Charis explained in the frightening video's caption. "And [when] we were seated, God is always 10 steps ahead! To God be the glory!"

Article continues below advertisement

Many fellow TikTokers praised Charis for her heroic deed.

The video, which was posted on Sept. 10, 2023, has been viewed more than 15.2 million times and counting. "How can you ever thank someone enough?!" one person wrote in the comment section, adding that Charis "did great with the Heimlich maneuver!" We couldn't agree more.

A second TikTok user said, "The way your partner yells, 'She's a nurse!' and they knew they could trust you." "Not hesitating and just stepping right in, you saved a life," another person shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok/@jentrenchard

A fourth TikToker commented, "When it comes to your child, it's like we lose everything we were taught! I know that's how it is for me! I'm so glad he's OK!" "Thank God for good people," one user exclaimed. "This is every parent's worst nightmare."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else pointed out, "The way she hugged you, you saved HER life!" "God bless that woman!" a TikTok user penned. "This is why it is so important to know CPR as a parent. I feel for that mama, the fear in her voice."

Others revealed that the video brought them to tears. "Now I'm crying," one person stated, while a second TikTok user asked, "Am I the only me that cried when the hugging started? Thought so, LOL."