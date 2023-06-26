Home > Viral News > Trending A Woman Saves Her Neighbor's Life After He Knocks on Her Door While Choking AA Florida woman knew just what to do when her neighbor appeared at her doorstep choking. See their sweet interaction after she saved his life. By Kelly Corbett Jun. 26 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @tiktokrocks1971/

Good neighbors are hard to come by. Often when we hear stories about neighbors, they usually aren’t the most positive. Take the case of this neighbor, who barged into a family’s house uninvited to complain about the noise during a family holiday party. Or this neighbor who rudely insulted one woman’s garden.

But what about the neighbors who are kind, compassionate, and friendly? They exist. In fact, we’ve got the perfect neighbor story that will remind you why living near other people is a good thing. When emergency strikes, they can even help save lives.

A woman immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking neighbor — and saved his life.

The TikTok account @TikTokrocks1971 recently shared a FOX News clip from May 2020 that will hopefully restore some of your faith in humanity. In the clip, Orlando, Fla. resident and middle school teacher Billy Bass ran across the street barefoot to seek help from his neighbor Karen Aranda. He was choking and needed someone to perform the Heimlich maneuver on him.

Karen came to the door about 20 seconds later. Once she realized what was happening, she immediately wrapped her arms around him. Within a few seconds of her aide, Billy spit out the piece of steak that he had choked on.

“Did it come out?” Karen asked. Another male who appeared at the door with Karen confirmed he saw it fly out of Billy's mouth. Karen then shouted into the house and asked someone to call 911 and get water. Billy, who looked to be collecting himself, finally spoke, "No, no. I can breathe now,” he said, adding, “I could not breathe.”

He then turned to Karen and said, "You saved my life," before embracing her in a big hug. A sweet ending to an absolutely nerve-wracking video. The entire interaction was captured by Karen's doorbell camera.

In the comment section, folks were relieved that Karen was able to save the day. "She did an awesome Heimlich," wrote one person. Another comment read: "Can we take a moment to appreciate how fast the lady reacted and handled the situation? Much respect."

Meanwhile, others found humor in the part of the clip where Billy vetoed Karen's decision to call 911. "Only in America," wrote one user, nodding to the fact that Billy may have refused the ambulance because of the high healthcare costs in the U.S. "Good thing you didn't call the ambulance. You saved him a heart attack from the bill. Good job," another user said jokingly.

And a few other folks poked fun at the fact that if they were in Billy's situation, they would have no one to help them. "With the neighbors I have, I'd be a goner," quipped one user, followed by two laughing emojis.

