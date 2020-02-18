We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Are Octomom's Kids Doing Now? They're All Grown Up

Back in 2009, a woman named Nadya Suleman earned the nickname "Octomom" after she delivered a healthy set of octuplets — on top of the six other children she had conceived via IVF. The media swarmed the single mom of 14, creating the Octomom persona that stuck with Nadya for years.

In the meantime, the busy, overwhelmed mom did all that she could to provide and care for her kids — including dabbling in the adult film industry, for which she was widely scrutinized.