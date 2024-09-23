Home > Entertainment Remember "Octomom" Natalie Suleman? She Is Now a Grandmother! "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter-in-law for giving us this beautiful gift!" Natalie wrote on Instagram. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 23 2024, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nataliesulemon

The world first heard of Natalie Suleman, best known as “Octomom,” back in 2009 when she made headlines for successfully giving birth to octuplets — the first woman to do so! But that’s not all she is recognized for, albeit a good portion of her fame comes from it. Octomom actually has a total of 14 kids!

Prior to giving birth to octuplets Noah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Makai, Maliyah, and Josiah, Natalie was already a mom to Amerah, Aidan, Caleb, Calyssa, Elijah, and Joshua. In September 2024, Natalie announced that she is now a grandmother, though the baby was born the month prior. Here’s everything we know about this new bundle of joy and which of her kids is now a parent themselves.

"Octomom" Natalie Suleman welcomed her first grandchild, a baby girl, in August 2024.

Boy, how time flies! One minute we're watching Octomom raise her octuplets alongside her six other children, and the next she's celebrating the birth of her first grandchild. If you haven't heard the news, Natalie, aka Octomom, is a grandmother!

In a sweet Instagram post, Natalie wrote, "Thank you my son and my lovely daughter-in-law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24." While we know the baby was born in August, the identity of the son who fathered the child remains a mystery.

The photo shared by Octomom features a baby's cute little toes peeking out from a pink blanket. While fans were excited to see that Octomom's family has grown again — this time without her being the baby carrier—many were surprised to learn that she can now add the title of grandmother to her portfolio. "OMG can’t believe you are a grandma now," one person wrote in the comment section, while another chimed in, "YOU ARE A GRANDMA NOW!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

How old are Octomom's octuplets now?

Natalie's octuplets turned 15 on Jan. 26, 2024. The mom of 14 paid tribute to her eight teenagers on Instagram the following day, writing, "Happy 15th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai! I am so proud of the young adults you are growing into! Stay true to yourselves, humble, kind, and honest. I am so grateful for your love, and am beyond blessed to have you in my life. I love you.”

When it comes to Natalie’s other children, they’ve certainly grown up! Her firstborn, Elijah, was born in May 2001, making him 23 — a strong contender for having welcomed his first child, though Natalie hasn’t confirmed this. Amerah, her second child, arrived in July 2002. Joshua followed in 2003, and Aidan came along in 2005. Fraternal twins Calyssa and Caleb were born a year later, in 2006.