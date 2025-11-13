Odette and Dave Annable's Relationship Has Seen Some Major Ups and Downs When we read the script and saw that my character was annoyed with his character for most of the movie, we each thought, I don’t even need to act!" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 13 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood couples who appear on screen together aren't so common that they're a trope. Of course, working with your spouse can make things a little tricky, so that may be part of why famous couples (with famous egos) tend to avoid it.

Article continues below advertisement

Then there's Odette and Dave Annable. Although their relationship has had its ups and downs through the years, they have appeared in film together and seem to be going strong. Here's a glimpse at their relationship timeline and how they stole so many hearts in their romantic dual leads in 2018.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

2008–2014: Here's how Odette and Dave Annable's relationship timeline started.

Back in 2008, Odette had just called it quits with her then-fiancé, Trevor Wright. Odette and Dave had already met as they worked together from 2006 to 2011 on Brothers & Sisters, and somewhere along the way, they must have fallen in love. In 2010, the duo exchanged vows. In 2011, Dave mused to Us Weekly that there was a learning curve to marriage, joking, "Marriage is going well. It's officially four puncture wounds with a steak knife to the kidney — I can survive. I figured that out in the first year of marriage."

In 2012, the duo moved to New York City and shared that they were considering starting a family. These plans wouldn't come to fruition for several more years, though.

Article continues below advertisement

2015–2020: Odette and David fell apart and came back together.

In 2015, Dave and Odette welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Charlie Mae. In a September 2015 post announcing her arrival, Odette wrote, "Charlie is a lucky lady to have you as a papa, we love you so much @dave_annable. Thank you all for the love that you've shown us through this journey" (excerpt via Us Weekly).

In 2019, however, the couple called it quits, telling the outlet, "Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

2020–2025: Things started looking up.

Then in 2020, less than a year after announcing their split, the two confirmed that they were back together again, and it would seem that things were looking up quickly. Despite a devastating pregnancy loss in 2021, they welcomed their second child together in 2022; another baby girl they named Andersen Lee.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, the couple has been going strong. Adjusting to life as parents of two and getting back on the red carpet following their split and subsequent pregnancy loss can't be easy, but they are pushing through the odds to make it work.

Odette and Dave starred in 2018's 'No Sleep 'Til Christmas' as husband and wife.

However, you can't talk about the Annables without talking about the adorable co-starring roles they played in 2018's No Sleep 'Til Christmas. It was one of those Hollywood moments where the couple's real-life chemistry translated well to the screen, and they showed that they could handle starring together without bumping egos too badly.

Article continues below advertisement