Looking for ODM Gear in 'Fortnite'? Launching with the 'Attack of Titan' collab with 'Fortnite,' players can grab ODM gear to zip around in the air. Here's the best location to find it. By Anthony Jones Apr. 13 2023, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

In collaboration with Attack on Titan, a dark fantasy animated TV series, Fortnite now has ODM Gear and more objects players can collect from the series. In addition, fans can unlock an Eren Yeager skin on the Premium Battle Pass track to zip around in the guise of the anime's main character.

There's quite a lot of Attack on Titan content to digest during the mid-season point of Chapter 4. However, if you're wondering where exactly to find ODM Gear during a match, here's the best location to find it so you can take your battles into the skies.

The best location to find ODM Gear in 'Fortnite.'

According to the Epic Games webpage detailing the recent Attack on Titan update, the developer explained players could find ODM Gear on the ground, from chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers. "Scattered around the map from what I can tell. Just like regular chests. There may be 'specific' POIs," said one Reddit poster.

Players can equip the ODM Gear once close to it and gain the ability to grapple in the air and strike opponents with the built-in blades. While zipping around, there are Titan Targets around the island that players can knock down as a fun challenge. Usually, players will want to move around the island until they discover the item through the methods Epic Games listed on their page, but we have one location in mind that drops ODM gear frequently.

Eren Yaeger's Family Basement from the anime show can actually be found at Anvil Square on the island, which appears to be the best spot to earn ODM Gear. As expected, players in the know will be dropping in on Anvil Square to fight for ODM Gear, so be careful approaching the POI early in. A Reddit user explained they always found ODM Gear "on a stone block at the edge/above the water ... under that house hanging over it at Shattered Slabs" if you wanted to try somewhere else.

Players can also find Thunder Spears to penetrate armored structures in 'Fortnite.'

Thunder Spears are arm-launched rockets designed to pierce armored surfaces. Once locked in, these rockets will detonate and damage opponents nearby the blast. Players can find Thunder Spears on the ground, from opening chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers.

