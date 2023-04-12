Home > Gaming > Twitch Source: Adrianah Lee and Mizkif via Twitter Adrianah Lee Is Seeking $2 Million in Damages From Mizkif and Other OTK Members Details of Adrianah Lee’s lawsuit against Mizkif and OTK are murky, but the filing appears to be for a defamation case for millions. By Jon Bitner Apr. 12 2023, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. Adrianah Lee, a Twitch streamer with more than 60,000 followers, has filed a lawsuit against Mizkif and several other members of OTK (One True King). The lawsuit was filed back in March, and details surrounding the case are yet to be fully revealed to the public. But what do we know about Adrianah Lee’s lawsuit against Mizkif and OTK? Here’s a comprehensive look at everything that led to the filing.

Adrianah Lee lawsuit against Mizkif and OTK is likely a defamation case.

There are several big names involved in this lawsuit, which likely stems from an event that took place several years ago. According to a statement from Maya Higa in 2022, CrazySlick allegedly sexually assaulted Lee during an event in 2020. CrazySlick and Mizkif are then rumored to have covered up the sexual assault.

Mizkif was quick to release a public apology and was placed on leave from OTK. The organization would later launch a review that cleared Mizkif of any wrongdoing, while also placing the creator on “monitored probation” but reinstating him as an OTK member.

“Investigations counsel did not find direct evidence that Mizkif attempted to minimize or cover up sexual assault as alleged,” reads the statement. “Nevertheless, OTK believes that Mizkif has shown a callous disregard towards the severity of sexual misconduct and racial prejudice in our space.

“Due to his actions, the OTK Board of Directors has suspended Mizkif from his board duties effective immediately, and he will be placed on monitored probation until he demonstrates to the board that he is capable of upholding our organization’s values. His status as an OTK member has otherwise been reinstated.”

An update to our community pic.twitter.com/z5JH0VJR4C — OTK (@OTKnetwork) January 1, 2023

According to Adrianah's lawsuit, the streamer is looking for more than $2 million in damages from OTK, Mizkif, CrazySlick, and Maya Higa. This number would account for court fees, damages, and emotional distress.

The lawsuit goes on to state that the online interactions from the accused following the alleged sexual assault were intended to cause harm to Lee and damage her reputation in the streaming community. Adrianah, who has just over 60,000 followers on Twitch, has a much smaller following than Mizkif – who has a community of over two million.

🧵 of people slick has been weird to/ harassed/ assaulted (feel free to reply your story as well) — Adrianah Lee (@AdrianahLee) September 20, 2022

In September 2022, Adrianah Lee posted a long thread on Twitter highlighting other instances of CrazySlick engaging in inappropriate behavior with other creators. It’s unclear if these cases are involved in the current lawsuit. Expect to learn more about the lawsuit against Mizkif and OTK in the coming months, as more information is made public.