Ryan Ohmwrecker Has Made Some Pretty Serious Allegations Against H20 Delirious

The world of YouTube certainly has more than its fair share of drama, and that's true across the platform's various subcultures. Just recently, gamer YouTube exploded after Ryan Ohmwrecker made allegations against the Vanoss Crew and H20 Delirious in particular. Shortly after those allegations were made, an all-out Twitter brawl broke out between Ohmwrecker and H20 Delirious.

H20 Delirious and Ohmwrecker started arguing on Twitter.

The drama started after Ohmwrecker was featured in a Keemster video in which he said that members of the Vanoss Crew used to share pictures of girls with one another. Ohmwrecker also played audio that he said verified his claims, although the context and authenticity of the audio could not be verified. Ohmwrecker also discussed H20 Delirious, saying that his friends had set him up with a girl in 2013.

Ohmwrecker then played an audio clip of H20 Delirious talking to the girl, who he claimed was underage. The accusations leveled against H20 Delirious are undeniably severe, although there were plenty of people online who began questioning Ohmwrecker's claims basically as soon as he started making them. Eventually H20 Delirious decided to wade into the controversy himself in order to mount a defense.

“Screw Ohm that manipulative piece of s--t," H20 Delirious wrote. "He’s not the saint he claims. All his lies and twists because two groups decided they didn’t want to play games with him. allegedly did this same thing to Markiplier. Ask him why he cheated on his RL GF he likes to keep secret, Jamie Pang.” As people began to question whether Ohmwrecker's claims were true, he also took to Twitter, saying that he had screenshots that could prove what he was saying.

H20 Delirious also addressed the allegations against him, saying that his encounter with the underage girl was a terrible attempt at hazing. "I do want to address one thing that has been said that has been completely misrepresented," the streamer wrote on Twitter. "Nine years ago two people thought it would be funny to do something really messed up as a form of hazing me."

