Principal Who Stopped Gunman at Oklahoma School Crowned Prom King A prom crown became a thank you after one principal’s actions changed everything at his high school. By Darrell Marrow Published April 20 2026, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: X/@lanebrown_3

Just 10 days after he was shot in the leg while stopping an armed intruder at the school, students at Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma honored their principal, Kirk Moore. On April 17, they crowned him prom king to celebrate his heroic efforts.

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Kirk spent years in education, building his career as a teacher and administrator before becoming principal at Pauls Valley High School. He has since opened up about the experience and explained why he felt prepared to tackle any threat. His students have also honored him in a major way.

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Oklahoma principal Kirk Moore was crowned prom king.

Pauls Valley held its prom just days after the shooting, and students made it clear they wanted to celebrate their principal. According to the New York Post, students started cheering the moment Kirk arrived. Videos showed teens clapping, shouting his name, and reaching out for high-fives as he walked through the venue.

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Later in the night, during the prom court announcement, students revealed they had voted Kirk as prom king. When his name was called, the room erupted again. He walked up smiling and slightly overwhelmed as students and staff applauded. Kirk kept his reaction humble. He laughed, waved, and took it all in without making a big speech.

What happened at Pauls Valley High School?

According to The Guardian, a gunman entered the lobby of Pauls Valley High School, pointed a handgun at students, and fired. One weapon malfunctioned when he tried to shoot a female student, and then he aimed at a male student in the foyer. That is when Kirk charged out of his office, tackled him, and wrestled him down even after getting shot in the leg. Another staff member helped disarm the suspect, and no students were injured.

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Authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old former student Victor Lee Hawkins. He faces charges that include unlawfully carrying a firearm, shooting with intent to kill, and pointing a firearm. Investigators said Hawkins told them he intended to carry out a mass shooting targeting students and staff before killing himself. He has pleaded not guilty, is being held on a $1 million bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

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Kirk is on the mend now. He was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting and is recovering at home from the gunshot wound to his leg. In a statement shared after the attack, Kirk said he was thankful for the training he received prior to the incident.

“Like so many educators around the country, we prepare for these events through training and careful assessment of the threats,” Kirk said, per The Guardian. “I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to me.”